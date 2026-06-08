Nationals Notebook: Bouncing back from a sweep in fine fashion

If there's one thing we've learned about the 2026 Nationals, it's that they own the highest-scoring offense in the majors, and they play much better on the road. WTOP's Dave Preston explains further in his Nationals Notebook.

Washington Nationals pitcher Zack Littell (18) throws against the Arizona Diamondbacks in the first inning of a baseball game, Saturday, June 6, 2026, in Phoenix. (AP Photo/Rick Scuteri)(AP Photo/Rick Scuteri/Rick Scuteri) Washington Nationals pitcher Zack Littell (18) throws against the Arizona Diamondbacks in the first inning of a baseball game, Saturday, June 6, 2026, in Phoenix. (AP Photo/Rick Scuteri)(AP Photo/Rick Scuteri/Rick Scuteri) The Washington Nationals began June with a disastrous start, getting swept by Miami while allowing 18 runs over three games to the previously last-place Marlins.

But if there’s one thing we’ve learned about the 2026 Nationals, it’s two things: they own the highest-scoring offense in the majors and they play much better on the road. Twenty runs in their first two games at Arizona propelled the Nats over the .500 mark once again.

And despite Sunday’s 5-1 loss to the Diamondbacks, Washington’s 21 wins away from D.C. is the second-highest total in the majors behind Atlanta.

Digesting the Division: Atlanta (45-21) has won four straight series since dropping two of three to the Nats, sweeping Pittsburgh this past weekend, thanks to Sunday’s 3-2 win made possible by Michael Harris II’s pinch-hit bases-clearing double. The outfielder was listed as day-to-day with a bad back before coming off the bench to provide the big swing.

Philadelphia (35-30) has won 10 of 14 to move into the second wild-card spot, with Brandon Marsh (.500 with three homers and six RBI in June) heating up this month. The Nationals (33-33) are two and a half games out of second place in the NL East and two games ahead of fourth-place Miami (31-35), who followed up their sweep of the Nats by taking two of three from Tampa Bay.

The New York Mets (29-36) have won seven of 10 and rookie Carson Benge went 5 for 5 with a homer and an RBI triple in Sunday’s win at San Diego.

O’s Woes: Baltimore (31-35) dropped consecutive games to Toronto to wrap up an extended stretch against AL East foes where the Birds went 8-5. They’re 1 1/2 games out of the last playoff spot in the American League and host AL West-leading Seattle this week.

Diamond King: Zack Littell followed up a 5-0 May by scattering two hits over five innings of one-run ball in Saturday’s win at Arizona. The veteran has turned around what was a nightmare start with a dream stretch where he has now won five straight starts.

Last Week’s Heroes: Foster Griffin allowed one run over five innings in his start while posting his team-high seventh win of the season, and Paxton Schultz tossed 4.2 scoreless frames of relief. Luis Garcia Jr. hit three homers with eight RBI, while Nasim Nunez batted .333.

Last Week’s Humbled: James Wood hit .190 with 11 strikeouts in 21 at-bats. José Tena went 1 for 11 at the plate. Gus Varland allowed a run over 0.2 innings, while Miles Mikolas allowed six runs over six frames, and Clayton Beeter served up two runs over two frames.

Game to Watch: On Friday, the Nats return home with Littell (6-4, 4.76) looking to continue his magical run. Seattle starts Bryce Miller (2-0, 1.33), who’s having the best season of his career.

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