Yohendrick Piñango and Brandon Valenzuela hit solo homers as Blue Jays rally to beat Orioles 6-4

The Toronto Blue Jay’s rally had wiped out the Baltimore Orioles’s four-run fifth off Kevin Gausman.

Baltimore Orioles' Taylor Ward hits a one-run double during the ninth inning of a baseball game against the Chicago White Sox in Chicago, Wednesday, April 8, 2026. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh)(AP/Nam Y. Huh) Baltimore Orioles' Taylor Ward hits a one-run double during the ninth inning of a baseball game against the Chicago White Sox in Chicago, Wednesday, April 8, 2026. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh)(AP/Nam Y. Huh) TORONTO (AP) — Yohendrick Piñango and Brandon Valenzuela hit solo home runs, Andrés Giménez had two hits and an RBI and the Toronto Blue Jays rallied to beat the Baltimore Orioles 6-4 on Sunday.

Piñango opened Toronto’s five-run sixth inning with a homer off Shane Baz (3-6), his fourth of the season. Valenzuela connected off Rico Garcia to begin the eighth, his seventh.

Baltimore’s Taylor Ward hit a two-run home run, his third. Colton Cowser added a solo homer, his sixth, but the Orioles lost their second straight.

Left-hander Adam Macko (2-0) pitched one inning for the win and Louis Varland got the final four outs for his 11th save in 11 chances.

Giménez scored the tiebreaking run, coming home from second base on an infield single by pinch hitter Nathan Lukes to cap Toronto’s five-run sixth.

Lukes’ hit was deflected by pitcher Yennier Cano and rolled to second baseman Jackson Holliday, who used his glove to scoop the ball to Pete Alonso at first. Giménez advanced to third and broke for home, sliding in ahead of catcher Samuel Basallo’s tag.

The Orioles thought they’d ended the inning several batters earlier. The Blue Jays had runners at the corners with one out when Valenzuela hit a grounder to shortstop Gunnar Henderson. Toronto’s Ernie Clement appeared to leave the baseline to avoid Henderson’s tag before Henderson threw to first, but second base umpire Nic Lentz did not call Clement out. Kazuma Okamoto, Giménez and Lukes all followed with RBI hits.

Toronto’s rally wiped out Baltimore’s four-run fifth off Kevin Gausman. After Cowser hit a one-out homer, Holliday tripled and Blaze Alexander doubled before Ward’s two-run blast.

Up next

Orioles: Baltimore had not named a starter for Monday’s home game against Seattle. RHP Emerson Hancock (4-2, 2.80 ERA) is scheduled for the Mariners.

Blue Jays: LHP Patrick Corbin (2-2, 3.98 ERA) is scheduled to start Monday against Phillies LHP Cristopher Sánchez (7-2, 1.46).

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