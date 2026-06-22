Nationals host the Phillies to begin 4-game series

Philadelphia Phillies (42-35, second in the NL East) vs. Washington Nationals (40-38, fourth in the NL East) Washington; Monday, 6:45…

Philadelphia Phillies (42-35, second in the NL East) vs. Washington Nationals (40-38, fourth in the NL East)

Washington; Monday, 6:45 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Phillies: TBD; Nationals: Foster Griffin (7-2, 3.32 ERA, 1.11 WHIP, 80 strikeouts)

LINE: Nationals -116, Phillies -108; over/under is 10 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Washington Nationals begin a four-game series at home against the Philadelphia Phillies on Monday.

Washington is 40-38 overall and 16-22 at home. Nationals hitters have a collective .320 on-base percentage, the eighth-ranked percentage in the NL.

Philadelphia is 42-35 overall and 19-16 on the road. The Phillies have hit 99 total home runs to rank fourth in the NL.

Monday’s game is the fourth time these teams match up this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: James Wood has 18 doubles and 20 home runs for the Nationals. C.J. Abrams is 11 for 41 with two doubles, three home runs and six RBIs over the last 10 games.

Bryce Harper has 17 home runs, 48 walks and 44 RBIs while hitting .266 for the Phillies. Kyle Schwarber is 15 for 39 with six home runs and 12 RBIs over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Nationals: 5-5, .263 batting average, 5.17 ERA, outscored opponents by four runs

Phillies: 6-4, .267 batting average, 4.40 ERA, outscored opponents by 13 runs

INJURIES: Nationals: Jacob Young: day-to-day (upper body), Josiah Gray: 60-Day IL (elbow), Jake Irvin: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Max Kranick: 60-Day IL (elbow), Trevor Williams: 60-Day IL (elbow), Ken Waldichuk: 60-Day IL (forearm), DJ Herz: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Phillies: Kyle Backhus: 15-Day IL (elbow), Adolis Garcia: 60-Day IL (lat), Brad Keller: 15-Day IL (forearm)

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The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

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