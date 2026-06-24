Derek Hill hits 2-out, 2-run pinch homer in 9th to lift the Phillies past the Nationals, 5-4

Derek Hill hit a two-out, two-run pinch home run in the ninth inning to lift the Philadelphia Phillies past the Washington Nationals, 5-4 on Wednesday night, a night after the Phillies' won with an eight-run ninth inning.

Phillies Nationals Baseball Washington Nationals' Luis Garcia Jr., right, celebrates his home run with third base coach Victor Estevez (7) during the first inning of a baseball game against the Philadelphia Phillies, Wednesday, June 24, 2026, in Washington. (AP Photo/Nick Wass) AP Photo/Nick Wass Phillies Nationals Baseball Washington Nationals' Jorbit Vivas celebrates his home run during the second inning of a baseball game against the Philadelphia Phillies, Wednesday, June 24, 2026, in Washington. (AP Photo/Nick Wass) AP Photo/Nick Wass Phillies Nationals Baseball Philadelphia Phillies pitcher Aaron Nola throws during the third inning of a baseball game against the Washington Nationals, Wednesday, June 24, 2026, in Washington. (AP Photo/Nick Wass) AP Photo/Nick Wass Phillies Nationals Baseball Washington Nationals pitcher Richard Lovelady reacts after giving up a two-run home run to Philadelphia Phillies' Derek Hill during the ninth inning of a baseball game, Wednesday, June 24, 2026, in Washington. (AP Photo/Nick Wass) AP Photo/Nick Wass Phillies Nationals Baseball Philadelphia Phillies' Derek Hill celebrates his two-run home run during the ninth inning of a baseball game against the Washington Nationals, Wednesday, June 24, 2026, in Washington. (AP Photo/Nick Wass) AP Photo/Nick Wass Phillies Nationals Baseball Philadelphia Phillies' Derek Hill gestures to the crowd after a baseball game against the Washington Nationals, Wednesday, June 24, 2026, in Washington. (AP Photo/Nick Wass) AP Photo/Nick Wass Phillies Nationals Baseball Washington Nationals' Curtis Mead hits a two-run home run during the sixth inning of a baseball game against the Philadelphia Phillies, Wednesday, June 24, 2026, in Washington. (AP Photo/Nick Wass) AP Photo/Nick Wass Phillies Nationals Baseball Washington Nationals pitcher Miles Mikolas, left, walks back to the dugout after he was pulled during the seventh inning of a baseball game against the Philadelphia Phillies, Wednesday, June 24, 2026, in Washington. (AP Photo/Nick Wass) AP Photo/Nick Wass Phillies Nationals Baseball Washington Nationals right fielder Dylan Crews makes a catch on a line drive by Philadelphia Phillies' Bryson Stott for an out during the eighth inning of a baseball game, Wednesday, June 24, 2026, in Washington. (AP Photo/Nick Wass) AP Photo/Nick Wass ( 1 /9) Share This Gallery: Share This:

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WASHINGTON (AP) — Derek Hill hit a two-out, two-run pinch home run in the ninth inning to lift the Philadelphia Phillies past the Washington Nationals, 5-4 on Wednesday night.

The comeback came a night after the Phillies had an eight-run ninth inning in a 14-9 victory over the Nationals.

Major league homers leader Kyle Schwarber, out of the starting lineup with lower back tightness, pinch hit with two outs and walked against Orlando Ribalta. Left-hander Richard Lovelady (2-4) came on and Hill pinch hit for Justin Crawford and homered to right center on a 1-2 pitch.

Brandon Marsh had three hits for the Phillies. He is 7 for 13 with two homers, three RBIs and four runs in the series.

Seth Johnson (1-0) pitched a scoreless eighth inning for the victory, and Jhoan Duran struck out the side in the ninth for his 19th save.

Curtis Mead smacked a pinch two-run homer to give Washington a 4-3 lead in the sixth. Luis Garica Jr. and Jorbit Vivas also homered for the Nationals. Garcia homered in this third consecutive game and Vivas connected in his second straight.

Philadelphia took a 3-2 lead in the fourth, with runs scoring on Bryson Stott’s double, J.T. Realmuto’s sacrifice fly and a single by Gabriel Rincones, Jr.

Phillies starter Aaron Nola gave up two runs on three hits in five innings.

Opener Carson Palmquist, recalled from Triple-A Rochester, gave up a run on two hits in 3 1/3 innings in his Nationals debut. He was acquired from the Rockies in exchange for cash on May 25.

Miles Mikolas gave up two unearned runs on five hits in 3 1/3 innings for the Nationals.

Up next

Philadelphia’s Christopher Sanchez (9-3, 1.80 ERA) was set to oppose Washington’s Cade Cavalli (4-4, 4.07) in the series finale Thursday.

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