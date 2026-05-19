Nationals’ Crews makes season debut versus Mets, House demoted

Washington Nationals outfielder Dylan Crews is back in the majors, less than two months after a surprise demotion near the end of spring training.

Nationals 2026 Baseball This is a 2026 photo of Dylan Crews of the Washington Nationals baseball team. This image reflects the Nationals' active roster as of Friday, Feb. 20, 2026 when this image was taken. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson) AP Photo/Jeff Roberson Braves Nationals Baseball FILE - Washington Nationals right fielder Dylan Crews (3) catches a line drive by Atlanta Braves' Ozzie Albies for the out during the eighth inning of a baseball game, Wednesday, Sept. 17, 2025, in Washington. (AP Photo/Nick Wass,File) AP Photo/Nick Wass,File ( 1 /2) Share This Gallery: Share This:

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WASHINGTON (AP) — Washington Nationals outfielder Dylan Crews is back in the majors, less than two months after a surprise demotion near the end of spring training.

The No. 2 overall pick in the 2023 draft was recalled from Triple-A Rochester on Tuesday as part of a roster shuffle. Washington also recalled Andrés Chaparro from Rochester and optioned outfielder Joey Wiemer to the Red Wings.

The Nationals optioned opening day third baseman Brady House to Rochester after Monday’s 12-inning, 16-7 loss to the New York Mets.

Crews hit .258 with five homers and 20 RBIs in 41 games in the minors this season. He was set to bat sixth and play center Tuesday against the Mets.

“You’re never trying to think about being called back up,” Crews said. “I was just so focused on the process down there and trying to stack good days down there and be present as much as I could.”

Paul Toboni, the Nationals’ first-year president of baseball operations, said Crews’ hitting had started to click in the last three weeks. That came after Crews started slow in Rochester after hitting .103 with no extra-base hits in 29 spring training at-bats.

“While the results on the surface line haven’t really jumped out, kind of under the hood he’s had a lot of really good at-bats and hit the ball really hard,” Toboni said.

Washington will be tasked with finding playing time for four outfielders. Daylen Lile, James Wood and Jacob Young have each played in at least 46 of the Nationals’ first 48 games. Young was out of the lineup Tuesday, a night after getting hit by a pitch in the left rib cage, but manager Blake Butera said he envisions finding room for all four on many days.

“It’ll give Woody and Daylen some DH days, which will be nice,” Butera said. “They’ve been playing a ton, they’ve been on their feet a ton, so giving them a DH here and there will be helpful.”

The 22-year-old House, who was Washington’s first-round pick in 2021 and debuted last June 16, has seven homers and 25 RBIs while playing in all but four of the Nationals’ games this season. But, he is hitting .174 with a .550 OPS against right-handed pitchers, compared to .354 with a .988 OPS against left-handers, and also is tied for the National League lead with eight errors.

“We told him he has the tools to be a major league third baseman for a long time and help us win for a long time,” Butera said. “Right now, with how our roster is constructed, we don’t think it’s the best thing for him to fight for his life up here and maybe only play mostly against lefties. He needs to play every day.”

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