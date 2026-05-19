Mets continue outfield youth movement, call up Nick Morabito from Triple-A Syracuse

On his first day in the major leagues, New York Mets rookie and McLean, Virginia, native Nick Morabito couldn’t help but think of how similar to the route the team bus took to Nationals Park was to his ride to high school every day.

This is a 2026 photo of Nick Morabito of the New York Mets baseball team. This image reflects the Mets' active roster as of Thursday, Feb. 19, 2026 when this image was taken. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson)(AP/Jeff Roberson) This is a 2026 photo of Nick Morabito of the New York Mets baseball team. This image reflects the Mets' active roster as of Thursday, Feb. 19, 2026 when this image was taken. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson)(AP/Jeff Roberson) WASHINGTON (AP) — On his first day in the major leagues, New York Mets rookie Nick Morabito couldn’t help but think of how similar to the route the team bus took to Nationals Park was to his ride to high school every day.

The McLean, Virginia, native became the latest part of the Mets’ outfield youth movement Tuesday when he was called up from Triple-A Syracuse. Morabito was set to play left bat seventh in his big league debut.

“I grew up coming to this park, so it’s a pretty surreal moment for me,” Morabito said.

He joins fellow rookies Carson Benge and A.J. Ewing, who have all come up through New York’s minor league system and debuted this season.

Benge, the Mets’ first-round pick in 2024, debuted on opening day and has settled in as an everyday player. Ewing debuted May 12 and hit .304 while starting his first seven games in center field before getting a routine day off Tuesday.

Now Morabito, who was a second-round pick out of Washington’s Gonzaga College High School in 2022, is also in the outfield mix.

“It’s definitely more comfortable to come here with guys I already know and have played with,” Morabito said. “I’m super tight with those guys already.”

Morabito hit .253 with four homers and 17 RBIs for Syracuse. He also stole 14 bases in 16 attempts, and he had 49 steals at Double-A Binghamton last year.

To make room on the roster, the Mets designated outfielder Austin Slater for assignment. Slater hit .250 with an RBI in nine games with New York after beginning the season in Miami

Manager Carlos Mendoza said Morabito will get playing time throughout the outfield, versatility that could also make him a valuable defensive replacement, pinch-running option and a bat off the bench.

He’s also expected to get some starts as part of an outfield rotation, especially with the Mets playing on the eighth of 16 consecutive days.

“We felt like right now, we’re looking for the best 26 guys to help us win baseball games,” Mendoza said. “He’s here for a reason.”

A debut so close to home made it easier for Morabito’s family and friends to make it. The 23-year-old also recalled going to Nationals Park for bobblehead giveaways and watching the likes of Bryce Harper and Juan Soto.

Now he’s sharing a clubhouse with Soto after scrambling to Washington after learning of his callup Monday.

“Had to pack and get on a flight this morning,” Morabito said. “The last 12 hours have been kind of hectic.”

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