Nationals look to sweep 3-game series against the Reds

Washington Nationals (21-22, second in the NL East) vs. Cincinnati Reds (22-21, fifth in the NL Central) Cincinnati; Thursday, 12:40…

Washington Nationals (21-22, second in the NL East) vs. Cincinnati Reds (22-21, fifth in the NL Central)

Cincinnati; Thursday, 12:40 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Nationals: Foster Griffin (4-1, 2.12 ERA, 1.03 WHIP, 42 strikeouts); Reds: Chase Burns (4-1, 2.11 ERA, 1.04 WHIP, 48 strikeouts)

LINE: Reds -160, Nationals +134; over/under is 8 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Washington Nationals will aim to sweep a three-game series with a victory over the Cincinnati Reds.

Cincinnati has a 22-21 record overall and a 12-11 record in home games. The Reds have the 10th-ranked team on-base percentage in the NL at .306.

Washington has a 21-22 record overall and a 15-9 record in road games. The Nationals have gone 16-10 in games when they scored five or more runs.

Thursday’s game is the third meeting between these teams this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Sal Stewart leads the Reds with 10 home runs while slugging .482. Elly De La Cruz is 15 for 43 with three doubles and four RBIs over the past 10 games.

C.J. Abrams has eight doubles, a triple and nine home runs while hitting .296 for the Nationals. Daylen Lile is 11 for 36 with three doubles and three home runs over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Reds: 2-8, .221 batting average, 5.09 ERA, outscored by 19 runs

Nationals: 6-4, .266 batting average, 3.94 ERA, outscored opponents by nine runs

INJURIES: Reds: Rhett Lowder: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Caleb Ferguson: 15-Day IL (oblique), Eugenio Suarez: 10-Day IL (oblique), Brandon Williamson: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Emilio Pagan: 15-Day IL (hamstring), Hunter Greene: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Nationals: Cole Henry: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Clayton Beeter: 15-Day IL (forearm), Max Kranick: 15-Day IL (elbow), Trevor Williams: 60-Day IL (elbow), Ken Waldichuk: 60-Day IL (forearm), Josiah Gray: 60-Day IL (elbow), DJ Herz: 60-Day IL (elbow)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.