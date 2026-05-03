Nationals host the Brewers on home losing streak

Milwaukee Brewers (18-14, fourth in the NL Central) vs. Washington Nationals (15-19, third in the NL East) Washington; Sunday, 1:35…

Milwaukee Brewers (18-14, fourth in the NL Central) vs. Washington Nationals (15-19, third in the NL East)

Washington; Sunday, 1:35 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Brewers: TBD; Nationals: Zack Littell (0-4, 7.85 ERA, 1.74 WHIP, 16 strikeouts)

LINE: Brewers -136, Nationals +114; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Washington Nationals are looking to end their four-game home skid with a victory over the Milwaukee Brewers.

Washington has a 3-12 record at home and a 15-19 record overall. The Nationals have a 10-4 record in games when they have more hits than their opponents.

Milwaukee is 18-14 overall and 8-6 in road games. The Brewers have the fifth-best team on-base percentage in MLB play at .338.

The teams square off Sunday for the sixth time this season. The Nationals lead the season series 3-2.

TOP PERFORMERS: James Wood has 10 home runs, 31 walks and 24 RBIs while hitting .238 for the Nationals. Luis Garcia is 10 for 33 with three doubles and four RBIs over the past 10 games.

William Contreras has seven doubles, three home runs and 23 RBIs while hitting .300 for the Brewers. David Hamilton is 12 for 34 with two doubles over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Nationals: 4-6, .204 batting average, 3.30 ERA, outscored by seven runs

Brewers: 5-5, .247 batting average, 2.93 ERA, outscored opponents by 19 runs

INJURIES: Nationals: Cole Henry: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Clayton Beeter: 15-Day IL (forearm), Trevor Williams: 60-Day IL (elbow), Ken Waldichuk: 60-Day IL (forearm), Josiah Gray: 60-Day IL (elbow), DJ Herz: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Brewers: Jacob Misiorowski: day-to-day (hamstring), Jackson Chourio: 10-Day IL (hand), Quinn Priester: 15-Day IL (wrist), Brandon Woodruff: 15-Day IL (arm), Angel Zerpa: 15-Day IL (forearm), Jared Koenig: 15-Day IL (elbow), Rob Zastryzny: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Akil Baddoo: 60-Day IL (quadricep), Andrew Vaughn: 10-Day IL (hand), Christian Yelich: 10-Day IL (groin)

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The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

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