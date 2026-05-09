Jakob Marsee hits a 3-run home run, Marlins rally to beat Nationals 8-7

MIAMI (AP) — Xavier Edwards tied the game with a homer in the seventh inning, Jakob Marsee hit a three-run…

MIAMI (AP) — Xavier Edwards tied the game with a homer in the seventh inning, Jakob Marsee hit a three-run homer in the eighth and the Florida Marlins rallied from down four runs to beat the Washington Nationals 8-7 on Saturday.

It was the Marlins’ seventh comeback win of the season and their largest so far, passing a three-run rally against the Colorado Rockies on March 29.

Kyle Stowers finished a triple shy of the cycle and Otto Lopez had a single and a double to extend his hitting streak to 12 games. Lopez’s streak is now the longest in MLB after Jacob Wilson of the A’s went hitless against the Baltimore Orioles.

Miami’s comeback began in the fourth inning after Stowers hit a two-run homer to right that cut the lead in half. Owen Caissie added another on a sacrifice fly in the sixth, and Edwards’ 422-foot solo homer in the seventh tied the game at 4-4.

Marsee found a hanging slider and sent it to the visiting bullpen in right to give the Marlins a 7-4 lead, and Leo Jiménez added a sacrifice fly to bring one more across.

After Michael Petersen got into trouble in the ninth and allowed three runs, John King came in for the final out and his first career save.

Miami starter Janson Junk struck out six in six innings, allowing seven hits and four runs. Andrew Nardi (3-2) earned the win in relief.

Mitchell Parker (2-1) allowed five hits and five runs in one inning of relief. Richard Lovelady threw two scoreless innings with three strikeouts as Washington’s opener.

Up next

Washington RHP Cade Cavalli (1-2, 4.15) gets the start against Miami RHP Sandy Alcantara (3-2, 4.01) in the final game of the series.

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