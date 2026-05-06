Abrams has grand slam and 5 RBIs, House, Tena and Millas also homer as Nationals rout Twins 15-2

CJ Abrams hit a grand slam with a career-high five RBIs, Drew Millas, Brady House and José Tena also homered and the Washington Nationals set their season high for runs in a 15-2 rout of the Minnesota Twins on Wednesday night.

Twins Nationals Baseball Minnesota Twins' Byron Buxton warms-up on deck before a baseball game against the Washington Nationals, Wednesday, May 6, 2026, in Washington. (AP Photo/Nick Wass) AP Photo/Nick Wass Twins Nationals Baseball Minnesota Twins pitcher Bailey Ober throws during the third inning of a baseball game against the Washington Nationals, Wednesday, May 6, 2026, in Washington. (AP Photo/Nick Wass) AP Photo/Nick Wass Twins Nationals Baseball Washington Nationals pitcher Miles Mikolas throws during the third inning of a baseball game against the Minnesota Twins, Wednesday, May 6, 2026, in Washington. (AP Photo/Nick Wass) AP Photo/Nick Wass Twins Nationals Baseball Washington Nationals' José Tena celebrates his home run during the eighth inning of a baseball game against the Minnesota Twins, Wednesday, May 6, 2026, in Washington. (AP Photo/Nick Wass) AP Photo/Nick Wass Twins Nationals Baseball Washington Nationals' CJ Abrams follows through on his grand slam during the eighth inning of a baseball game against the Minnesota Twins, Wednesday, May 6, 2026, in Washington. (AP Photo/Nick Wass) AP Photo/Nick Wass Twins Nationals Baseball Washington Nationals' CJ Abrams celebrates his grand slam during the eighth inning of a baseball game against the Minnesota Twins, Wednesday, May 6, 2026, in Washington. (AP Photo/Nick Wass) AP Photo/Nick Wass ( 1 /6) Share This Gallery: Share This:

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WASHINGTON (AP) — CJ Abrams hit a grand slam with a career-high five RBIs, Drew Millas, Brady House and José Tena also homered and the Washington Nationals set their season high for runs in a 15-2 rout of the Minnesota Twins on Wednesday night.

Washington also established season highs with four home runs and 10 extra-base hits. The Nationals hit four homers in a four-inning span after hitting none in their previous four games.

Miles Mikolas (1-3) gave up two runs and three hits in a season-high 5 1/3 innings. Mitchell Parker and Zak Kent finished a three-hitter as Washington won for the fifth time in 18 home games this season. Kent made his Nationals debut, three days after he was claimed off waivers from the Twins.

Abrams was 3 for 5 with two doubles and House had three RBIs. Millas’ homer, which put Washington ahead 3-2 in the fifth, was his first since off Colorado’s Dakota Hudson on June 21, 2024, at Coors field.

Daylen Lile and Curtis Mead walked to load the base with one out in the eighth. Luis García replaced Justin Topa and four pitches later, Abrams hit a 403-foot drive for his ninth home run this season. Tena’s solo drive capped the seven-run inning.

Twins starter Bailey Ober (3-2) gave up five runs and six hits in five innings. The Twins allowed their most runs since a 17-6 defeat to Milwaukee last June 20.

Matt Wallner had a solo homer and two RBIs for the Twins.

Wallner hit a 420-foot solo shot with two out in the fifth to give the Twins a 2-1 lead.

Up next

Twins RHP Simeon Woods Richardson (0-5, 6.49 ERA) and Nationals RHP Jake Irvin (1-4, 4.93) start Thursday in the finale of the three-game series.

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