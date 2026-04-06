Wood, House and Abrams homer in 8th as Nationals rally for 9-6 win over Cardinals

James Wood, Brady House and CJ Abrams homered during a six-run eighth inning, and the Washington Nationals rallied for a 9-6 victory over the St. Louis Cardinals on Monday night.

Cardinals Nationals Baseball Washington Nationals starting pitcher Zack Littell throws during the third inning of a baseball game against the St. Louis Cardinals, Monday, April 6, 2026, in Washington. (AP Photo/Nick Wass) AP Photo/Nick Wass Cardinals Nationals Baseball St. Louis Cardinals starting pitcher Andre Pallante throws during the third inning of a baseball game against the Washington Nationals, Monday, April 6, 2026, in Washington. (AP Photo/Nick Wass) AP Photo/Nick Wass Cardinals Nationals Baseball Washington Nationals' Brady House reacts after he ht a two-run home run during the eighth inning of a baseball game against the St. Louis Cardinals, Monday, April 6, 2026, in Washington. (AP Photo/Nick Wass) AP Photo/Nick Wass Cardinals Nationals Baseball Washington Nationals' Brady House hits a two-run home run during the eighth inning of a baseball game against the St. Louis Cardinals, Monday, April 6, 2026, in Washington. (AP Photo/Nick Wass) AP Photo/Nick Wass Cardinals Nationals Baseball Washington Nationals' James Wood singles during the first inning of a baseball game against the St. Louis Cardinals, Monday, April 6, 2026, in Washington. (AP Photo/Nick Wass) AP Photo/Nick Wass Cardinals Nationals Baseball Washington Nationals' CJ Abrams, front right, celebrates after his home run in the dugout during the eighth inning of a baseball game against the St. Louis Cardinals, Monday, April 6, 2026, in Washington. (AP Photo/Nick Wass) AP Photo/Nick Wass Cardinals Nationals Baseball Washington Nationals relief pitcher Cionel Perez celebrates at the end of a baseball game against the St. Louis Cardinals, Monday, April 6, 2026, in Washington. (AP Photo/Nick Wass) AP Photo/Nick Wass Cardinals Nationals Baseball St. Louis Cardinals' Ramon Urias watches his two-run home run during the sixth inning of a baseball game against the Washington Nationals, Monday, April 6, 2026, in Washington. (AP Photo/Nick Wass) AP Photo/Nick Wass Cardinals Nationals Baseball St. Louis Cardinals' Ramon Urias hits a two-run home run during the sixth inning of a baseball game against the Washington Nationals, Monday, April 6, 2026, in Washington. (AP Photo/Nick Wass) AP Photo/Nick Wass Cardinals Nationals Baseball Washington Nationals' Brady House, left, is out at home plate by St. Louis Cardinals catcher Ivan Herrera, right, during the seventh inning of a baseball game, Monday, April 6, 2026, in Washington. (AP Photo/Nick Wass) AP Photo/Nick Wass ( 1 /10) Share This Gallery: Share This:

share on facebook

share on X

share on threads

share on linkedin

share on email

print

WASHINGTON (AP) — James Wood, Brady House and CJ Abrams homered during a six-run eighth inning, and the Washington Nationals rallied for a 9-6 victory over the St. Louis Cardinals on Monday night.

Wood tied it with a three-run shot against Ryne Stanek, House’s two-run homer off Matt Svanson (0-1) made it 8-6, and Abrams followed with a solo drive for his 500th career hit. The Nationals have scored 64 runs through their first 10 games, a franchise best and behind only the Dodgers and Brewers this season.

Wood also took away a potential homer from Nolan Gorman with a leaping catch near the right-field corner in the fourth.

Washington righty Zack Littell struck out six and allowed four hits and one run in five innings. His second-inning strikeout of Nolan Gorman was the 500th of his nine-year career.

Cionel Pérez (1-1) threw a scoreless ninth and was awarded the win after Washington relievers Ken Waldichuk and Andre Granillo combined to allow three runs in the eighth.

Ramon Urías homered and drove in three runs for the Cardinals. His two-run blast in the sixth put the Cardinals ahead 3-2, and Jordan Walker’s solo shot in the eighth made it 4-3. Urías also doubled in a run in the eighth.

Cardinals starter Andre Pallante allowed two runs on three hits in five innings.

Up next

Nationals RHP Cade Cavalli (0-0, 2.79 ERA) starts opposite Cardinals LHP Matthew Liberatore (0-0, 1.64) as the series continues Tuesday.

___

AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/mlb

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.