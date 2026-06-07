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Diamondbacks aim to avoid series sweep against the Nationals

The Associated Press

June 7, 2026, 4:05 AM

Washington Nationals (33-32, third in the NL East) vs. Arizona Diamondbacks (33-31, third in the NL West)

Phoenix; Sunday, 3:15 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Nationals: Cade Cavalli (3-3, 3.62 ERA, 1.42 WHIP, 74 strikeouts); Diamondbacks: Mike Soroka (7-3, 3.49 ERA, 1.19 WHIP, 66 strikeouts)

LINE: Diamondbacks -136, Nationals +114; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Washington Nationals will aim to sweep a three-game series with a win against the Arizona Diamondbacks.

Arizona has gone 20-14 at home and 33-31 overall. The Diamondbacks have gone 24-11 in games when they record eight or more hits.

Washington is 33-32 overall and 21-12 in road games. The Nationals have hit 85 total home runs to rank sixth in MLB play.

Sunday’s game is the third meeting between these teams this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Ketel Marte leads the Diamondbacks with 11 home runs while slugging .450. Corbin Carroll is 9 for 41 with two home runs and two RBIs over the last 10 games.

Daylen Lile has 15 doubles, a triple and eight home runs for the Nationals. Luis Garcia is 10 for 36 with a double, a triple and four home runs over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Diamondbacks: 3-7, .189 batting average, 4.94 ERA, outscored by 27 runs

Nationals: 5-5, .249 batting average, 3.74 ERA, outscored opponents by 14 runs

INJURIES: Diamondbacks: Ildemaro Vargas: day-to-day (thigh), Jordan Lawlar: 60-Day IL (wrist), Corbin Burnes: 60-Day IL (elbow), Cristian Mena: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Lourdes Gurriel Jr.: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Carlos Santana: 60-Day IL (groin), James McCann: 10-Day IL (quadricep), A.J. Puk: 60-Day IL (elbow), Blake Walston: 60-Day IL (elbow), Andrew Saalfrank: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Justin Martinez: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Nationals: Trevor Williams: 60-Day IL (elbow), Ken Waldichuk: 60-Day IL (forearm), Josiah Gray: 60-Day IL (elbow), Max Kranick: 60-Day IL (elbow), Jake Irvin: 15-Day IL (shoulder), DJ Herz: 60-Day IL (elbow)

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The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

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