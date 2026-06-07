Nationals get homers from Mead and Crews, hold Diamondbacks to 2 hits in 6-1 victory

Curtis Mead launched a two-run homer in the first inning, Dylan Crews also went deep and the Washington Nationals held the Arizona Diamondbacks to two hits Saturday in a 6-1 victory.

PHOENIX (AP) — Curtis Mead launched a two-run homer in the first inning, Dylan Crews also went deep and the Washington Nationals held the Arizona Diamondbacks to two hits Saturday in a 6-1 victory.

Nasim Nuñez drove in two runs and Crews scored twice for the Nationals (33-32), who improved to 21-12 away from home. Only the NL East-leading Atlanta Braves have more road wins, with 23.

Washington starter Zack Littell (6-4) pitched five effective innings. He didn’t allow a hit until the fifth, when Pavin Smith led off with a single. Smith scored on LuJames Groover’s single, the first major league hit and RBI for the Arizona first baseman playing in his second career game.

Littell walked one and struck out four. Brad Lord worked two innings for his first big league save. A trio of Nationals relievers combined for four hitless innings.

Arizona left-hander Eduardo Rodríguez (5-2), looking for his 100th career win, got off to a bad start when James Wood singled leading off the game and Mead followed with his ninth homer, a drive to left-center.

Rodríguez settled in after that, giving up just two hits over the next five innings, until Crews led off the seventh with his second homer of the season. After Jacob Young tripled one out later, Rodríguez was relieved by Juan Morillo, and Nuñez’s squeeze bunt brought home Young to make it 4-1.

Nuñez also singled home a run in the ninth and stole his 23rd base of the season; he entered Saturday tied for the MLB lead with Cleveland’s José Ramírez and Kansas City’s Bobby Witt Jr.

Rodríguez was charged with four runs over 6 1/3 innings. He gave up six hits, walked one and struck out five in losing for the first time since April 26.

Up next

Washington RHP Cade Cavalli (3-3, 3.62 ERA) opposes RHP Michael Soroka (7-3, 3.49) in Sunday’s series finale.

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