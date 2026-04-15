Pittsburgh Pirates host the Washington Nationals Wednesday

Washington Nationals (8-9, fourth in the NL East) vs. Pittsburgh Pirates (10-7, second in the NL Central) Pittsburgh; Wednesday, 6:40…

Washington Nationals (8-9, fourth in the NL East) vs. Pittsburgh Pirates (10-7, second in the NL Central)

Pittsburgh; Wednesday, 6:40 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Nationals: Jake Irvin (1-1, 7.07 ERA, 1.50 WHIP, 16 strikeouts); Pirates: Mason Montgomery (1-0, 6.14 ERA, 1.91 WHIP, 16 strikeouts)

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Pirates -180, Nationals +150; over/under is 9 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Pittsburgh Pirates host the Washington Nationals on Wednesday.

Pittsburgh has a 5-3 record at home and a 10-7 record overall. The Pirates have hit 20 total home runs to rank third in the NL.

Washington has an 8-9 record overall and a 7-4 record in road games. The Nationals have the second-ranked team on-base percentage in the NL at .342.

Wednesday’s game is the third time these teams match up this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Brandon Lowe has two doubles and seven home runs while hitting .286 for the Pirates. Oneil Cruz is 14 for 40 with three doubles and two home runs over the past 10 games.

C.J. Abrams leads the Nationals with six home runs while slugging .695. James Wood is 14 for 37 with three doubles, four home runs and 11 RBIs over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Pirates: 6-4, .263 batting average, 3.26 ERA, outscored opponents by 14 runs

Nationals: 5-5, .259 batting average, 6.50 ERA, outscored by 12 runs

INJURIES: Pirates: Jared Triolo: 10-Day IL (knee), Jared Jones: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Nationals: Ken Waldichuk: 15-Day IL (forearm), Cole Henry: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Trevor Williams: 60-Day IL (elbow), Josiah Gray: 60-Day IL (elbow), DJ Herz: 60-Day IL (elbow)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.