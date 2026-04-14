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Pirates face the Nationals leading series 1-0

The Associated Press

April 14, 2026, 4:03 AM

Washington Nationals (7-9, fourth in the NL East) vs. Pittsburgh Pirates (10-6, first in the NL Central)

Pittsburgh; Tuesday, 6:40 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Nationals: Miles Mikolas (0-3, 12.41 ERA, 2.35 WHIP, 11 strikeouts); Pirates: Mitch Keller (1-0, 1.00 ERA, 0.94 WHIP, 11 strikeouts)

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Pirates -185, Nationals +154; over/under is 9 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Pittsburgh Pirates lead 1-0 in a four-game series against the Washington Nationals.

Pittsburgh is 10-6 overall and 5-2 at home. The Pirates have gone 4-1 in games decided by one run.

Washington has a 7-9 record overall and a 6-4 record in road games. The Nationals have hit 19 total home runs to rank third in the NL.

The teams play Tuesday for the second time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Oneil Cruz has three doubles and five home runs for the Pirates. Ryan O’Hearn is 10 for 37 with three doubles, a home run and seven RBIs over the last 10 games.

James Wood leads the Nationals with five home runs while slugging .600. C.J. Abrams is 13 for 34 with a double, four home runs and 11 RBIs over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Pirates: 7-3, .262 batting average, 3.16 ERA, outscored opponents by 16 runs

Nationals: 4-6, .262 batting average, 7.40 ERA, outscored by 20 runs

INJURIES: Pirates: Jared Triolo: 10-Day IL (knee), Jared Jones: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Nationals: Ken Waldichuk: 15-Day IL (forearm), Cole Henry: 15-Day IL (undisclosed), Trevor Williams: 60-Day IL (elbow), Josiah Gray: 60-Day IL (elbow), DJ Herz: 60-Day IL (elbow)

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The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

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