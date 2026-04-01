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Phillies take on the Nationals with series tied 1-1

The Associated Press

April 1, 2026, 4:04 AM

Washington Nationals (3-2) vs. Philadelphia Phillies (2-3)

Philadelphia; Wednesday, 1:05 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Nationals: Cade Cavalli (0-0, 4.91 ERA, 1.64 WHIP, five strikeouts); Phillies: Cristopher Sanchez (1-0, 0.00 ERA, 0.50 WHIP, 10 strikeouts)

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Phillies -262, Nationals +213; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Philadelphia Phillies and Washington Nationals play on Wednesday with the winner claiming the three-game series.

Philadelphia had a 96-66 record overall and a 55-26 record in home games last season. The Phillies averaged 8.8 hits per game in the 2025 season with 3.1 extra base hits per game.

Washington had a 66-96 record overall and a 34-47 record in road games last season. The Nationals pitching staff had a collective 5.35 ERA while averaging 7.9 strikeouts per nine innings in the 2025 season.

INJURIES: Phillies: Zack Wheeler: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Max Lazar: 15-Day IL (oblique), Orion Kerkering: 15-Day IL (hamstring)

Nationals: Trevor Williams: 60-Day IL (elbow), Josiah Gray: 60-Day IL (elbow), Paxton Schultz: 15-Day IL (elbow), DJ Herz: 60-Day IL (elbow)

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The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

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