Paul Skenes and Brandon Lowe lead Pirates to 16-5 rout against Nationals

Paul Skenes allowed one hit in six strong innings and Brandon Lowe homered for the third time in two games, driving in five runs as the Pittsburgh Pirates steamrolled the Washington Nationals 16-5 to begin a four-game series Monday night.

Pittsburgh Pirates' Brandon Lowe, center, is greeted by Jake Mangum (28) as he crosses home plate after hitting a three-run home run off Washington Nationals pitcher Brad Lord (not shown) during the sixth inning of a baseball game in Pittsburgh, Monday, April 13, 2026. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar)(AP/Gene J. Puskar) Pittsburgh Pirates' Brandon Lowe, center, is greeted by Jake Mangum (28) as he crosses home plate after hitting a three-run home run off Washington Nationals pitcher Brad Lord (not shown) during the sixth inning of a baseball game in Pittsburgh, Monday, April 13, 2026. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar)(AP/Gene J. Puskar) PITTSBURGH (AP) — Paul Skenes allowed one hit in six strong innings and Brandon Lowe homered for the third time in two games, driving in five runs as the Pittsburgh Pirates steamrolled the Washington Nationals 16-5 to begin a four-game series Monday night.

Skenes (3-1) struck out six and walked one, throwing a career-high 32 changeups among his 88 pitches while improving to 7-1 in his last 11 home starts. The only run he gave up came on a first-inning homer by CJ Abrams.

Lowe went 3 for 5 with a two-run single in the second and his sixth homer — a three-run shot in the Pirates’ 10-run sixth. He had a grand slam and a solo shot Sunday at Wrigley Field in a 7-6 loss to the Cubs.

Lowe became the first Pirates player to knock in at least five runs in consecutive games since RBIs became an official statistic in 1920.

Oneil Cruz reached base four straight times for Pittsburgh and went 2 for 3 to extend his hitting streak to a career-high 12 games. He had three RBIs and scored three runs.

Bryan Reynolds had a bases-loaded triple in the sixth and an RBI single in the second. He finished with three of the team’s 16 hits.

Pittsburgh has scored 38 runs in Skenes’ four starts this season after totaling 37 runs in his first 11 outings last year.

Skenes struck out three in the first, but Abrams hit a 99.5 mph fastball on a full count for his fifth home run and a 1-0 lead.

Cruz’s bases-loaded walk tied it in the second against Cade Cavalli (0-1) before Lowe’s two-run single and Reynolds’ run-scoring single chased the right-hander after he allowed four runs in 1 1/3 innings.

Spencer Horwitz hit his first homer of the season leading off the third against Paxton Schultz for a 5-1 advantage.

Konnor Griffin added an RBI single in Pittsburgh’s 10-run sixth.

José Urquidy allowed six hits and four runs, two on Jacob Young’s second homer, as the Nationals batted around in the seventh. Evan Sisk worked two innings and struck out the side on 10 pitches in the ninth to end it.

Position player Joey Wiemer pitched the eighth for the Nats and allowed Joey Bart’s sacrifice fly.

Up next

Nationals RHP Miles Mikolas (0-3, 12.41 ERA) starts Tuesday opposite Pirates RHP Mitch Keller (1-0, 1.00).

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