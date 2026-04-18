Nationals take home losing streak into matchup with the Giants

San Francisco Giants (8-12, fourth in the NL West) vs. Washington Nationals (9-11, third in the NL East) Washington; Saturday,…

San Francisco Giants (8-12, fourth in the NL West) vs. Washington Nationals (9-11, third in the NL East)

Washington; Saturday, 4:05 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Giants: Adrian Houser (0-2, 5.06 ERA, 1.56 WHIP, 10 strikeouts); Nationals: Cade Cavalli (0-1, 4.60 ERA, 1.72 WHIP, 13 strikeouts)

LINE: Giants -118, Nationals -101; over/under is 9 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Washington Nationals host the San Francisco Giants looking to stop their three-game home losing streak.

Washington has a 9-11 record overall and a 1-6 record at home. The Nationals have the third-ranked team batting average in the NL at .261.

San Francisco is 8-12 overall and 5-5 on the road. The Giants have a 6-0 record in games when they scored at least five runs.

The teams match up Saturday for the second time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: C.J. Abrams leads the Nationals with six home runs while slugging .682. James Wood is 14 for 40 with three home runs and seven RBIs over the past 10 games.

Luis Arraez has a double and two triples for the Giants. Casey Schmitt is 14 for 38 with four doubles and two home runs over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Nationals: 5-5, .244 batting average, 6.00 ERA, outscored by 14 runs

Giants: 5-5, .285 batting average, 3.77 ERA, outscored opponents by six runs

INJURIES: Nationals: Ken Waldichuk: 60-Day IL (forearm), Cole Henry: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Trevor Williams: 60-Day IL (elbow), Josiah Gray: 60-Day IL (elbow), DJ Herz: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Giants: Harrison Bader: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Joel Peguero: 15-Day IL (hamstring), Jose Butto: 15-Day IL (arm), Sam Hentges: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Jared Oliva: 10-Day IL (wrist), Reiver Sanmartin: 60-Day IL (hip), Hayden Birdsong: 60-Day IL (forearm), Jason Foley: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Randy Rodriguez: 60-Day IL (elbow), Rowan Wick: 60-Day IL (elbow)

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The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

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