Nationals take 3-game road win streak into game against the Pirates

Washington Nationals (7-8, fourth in the NL East) vs. Pittsburgh Pirates (9-6, first in the NL Central) Pittsburgh; Monday, 6:40…

Washington Nationals (7-8, fourth in the NL East) vs. Pittsburgh Pirates (9-6, first in the NL Central)

Pittsburgh; Monday, 6:40 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Nationals: Cade Cavalli (0-0, 2.51 ERA, 1.47 WHIP, 11 strikeouts); Pirates: Paul Skenes (2-1, 5.25 ERA, 1.25 WHIP, 12 strikeouts)

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Pirates -225, Nationals +185; over/under is 7 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Washington Nationals will try to keep a three-game road win streak alive when they play the Pittsburgh Pirates.

Pittsburgh has a 9-6 record overall and a 4-2 record at home. The Pirates rank fourth in the NL with 16 total home runs, averaging 1.1 per game.

Washington is 7-8 overall and 6-3 in road games. The Nationals are 0-3 in games decided by one run.

Monday’s game is the first time these teams meet this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Oneil Cruz has a .339 batting average to lead the Pirates, and has three doubles and five home runs. Bryan Reynolds is 11 for 36 with two home runs and six RBIs over the past 10 games.

James Wood has six doubles and five home runs while hitting .274 for the Nationals. C.J. Abrams is 13 for 36 with a double and four home runs over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Pirates: 7-3, .245 batting average, 2.96 ERA, outscored opponents by 10 runs

Nationals: 4-6, .266 batting average, 6.23 ERA, outscored by 10 runs

INJURIES: Pirates: Jared Triolo: 10-Day IL (knee), Jared Jones: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Nationals: Ken Waldichuk: day-to-day (elbow), Trevor Williams: 60-Day IL (elbow), Josiah Gray: 60-Day IL (elbow), DJ Herz: 60-Day IL (elbow)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.