Nationals start 3-game series at home against the Giants

San Francisco Giants (7-12, fifth in the NL West) vs. Washington Nationals (9-10, third in the NL East) Washington; Friday,…

San Francisco Giants (7-12, fifth in the NL West) vs. Washington Nationals (9-10, third in the NL East)

Washington; Friday, 6:45 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Giants: Logan Webb (1-2, 5.25 ERA, 1.38 WHIP, 21 strikeouts); Nationals: Zack Littell (0-1, 4.20 ERA, 1.40 WHIP, 10 strikeouts)

LINE: Giants -158, Nationals +132; over/under is 8 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Washington Nationals host the San Francisco Giants on Friday to start a three-game series.

Washington has a 9-10 record overall and a 1-5 record in home games. The Nationals have the fifth-best team batting average in MLB play at .262.

San Francisco has a 4-5 record on the road and a 7-12 record overall. The Giants have a 2-0 record in games when they hit at least two home runs.

The matchup Friday is the first meeting of the season between the two clubs.

TOP PERFORMERS: C.J. Abrams leads the Nationals with six home runs while slugging .710. James Wood is 15 for 38 with three doubles, three home runs and nine RBIs over the last 10 games.

Luis Arraez has a double and two triples while hitting .313 for the Giants. Willy Adames is 12 for 39 with seven doubles and two home runs over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Nationals: 6-4, .255 batting average, 5.60 ERA, outscored by six runs

Giants: 4-6, .270 batting average, 3.77 ERA, outscored by two runs

INJURIES: Nationals: Ken Waldichuk: 60-Day IL (forearm), Cole Henry: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Trevor Williams: 60-Day IL (elbow), Josiah Gray: 60-Day IL (elbow), DJ Herz: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Giants: Jared Oliva: 10-Day IL (wrist), Harrison Bader: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Jose Butto: 15-Day IL (arm), Reiver Sanmartin: 60-Day IL (hip), Joel Peguero: 15-Day IL (hamstring), Sam Hentges: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Hayden Birdsong: 60-Day IL (forearm), Jason Foley: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Randy Rodriguez: 60-Day IL (elbow), Rowan Wick: 60-Day IL (elbow)

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The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

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