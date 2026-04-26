Nationals place pitcher Clayton Beeter on the 15-day injured list with right forearm soreness

The Washington Nationals have placed right-hander reliever Clayton Beeter on the 15-day injured list with right forearm soreness.

CHICAGO (AP) — The Washington Nationals placed right-handed reliever Clayton Beeter on the 15-day injured list with right forearm soreness before their 2-1 win in a series finale against the Chicago White Sox on Sunday.

The move is retroactive to April 23.

Washington recalled right-handers Paxton Schultz and Andre Granillo from Triple-A Rochester in corresponding moves. Schultz went on to record his first career save.

Following Saturday’s 6-3 win at Chicago in 10 innings, the Nationals had returned infielder/designated hitter Andrés Chaparro to Rochester.

Beeter is 1-0 with a 3.48 ERA and two saves in 10 1/3 innings over 10 games this season. The 6-foot-2, 230-pound 27-year-old, in his third major league season, was traded to the Nationals by the New York Yankees last July in a deal that sent infielder Amed Rosario to New York.

Nationals manager Blake Butera said Beeter would undergo imaging on Sunday.

“Just an abundance of caution putting him on the IL,” Butera said. “We’ll get this sorted out.

“It’s (the arm) just been cranky for a little bit now. I don’t think it’s anything we’re overly concerned with at this point, but we want to get some imaging done just to make sure.”

Beeter last pitched on Tuesday against Atlanta, tossing a scoreless ninth when he allowed a hit and struck out two to complete an 11-4 Washington win.

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