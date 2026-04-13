Nationals Notebook: Breaking out the bats and the brooms against the Brewers

Nationals Notebook: The Nats heat up in Milwaukee, bats lead the bounce-back, and Washington rides momentum into Pittsburgh.

Washington Nationals' James Wood singles during the first inning of a baseball game against the St. Louis Cardinals, Monday, April 6, 2026, in Washington. (AP Photo/Nick Wass)(AP/Nick Wass) Washington Nationals' James Wood singles during the first inning of a baseball game against the St. Louis Cardinals, Monday, April 6, 2026, in Washington. (AP Photo/Nick Wass)(AP/Nick Wass) The Washington Nationals bounced back from a rough week by sweeping Milwaukee, outscoring the NL Central-leading Brewers by putting 18 runs on the board over the weekend.

So far this season, they’ve exceeded expectations at the plate, ranking third in the majors in runs scored after finishing 20th in that category last year. Now, if only they can fix a bullpen that’s sprung plenty of leaks this season.

Digesting the Division: Atlanta (10-6) owns the best run differential in the majors at plus-34 and is enjoying a breakout season spearheaded by Drake Baldwin (five homers and driving in 16-plus runs). Miami (8-8) is coming off a sweep at the hands of Detroit, while getting outscored 16-3. Philadelphia (7-8) is treading water, ranking 26th in runs scored and near the bottom in team ERA.

Washington (7-8) exits the cellar because of the slumping New York Mets (7-9), who’ve dropped consecutive series to Arizona and Sacramento. And yes, I know we’ve been directed to call them “The Athletics,” but they play in Sacramento for now. If MLB wanted it differently, the league should have had a smoother transition for the A’s from Oakland to Las Vegas.

Break Up the Birds: Baltimore (8-7) has moved into a tie for first place in the AL East after winning five of six games behind the bat of Gunnar Henderson (four homers). But for those looking forward to the team’s first division game, the waiting continues, as the O’s won’t face an AL East foe until April 24 (Boston).

Diamond King: James Wood has bounced back nicely after a slow start, batting .545 over the past week with three homers and eight RBIs, while scoring a team-high eight runs. And just like he’s found a home in the leadoff spot, Wood is also getting comfortable playing in right field.

Last Week’s Heroes: Curtis Mead hit .375, while CJ Abrams batted .364. They each notched a homer and four RBIs. Foster Griffin threw 5 1/3 scoreless innings in Saturday’s win in Milwaukee, while Paxton Schultz tossed two scoreless innings over two outings, and Cole Beeter tallied his first save of the season.

Last Week’s Humbled: Cole Henry allowed five runs over 2 2/3 innings, while Andre Granillo surrendered two runs over two-thirds of an inning before being sent down to Triple-A Rochester. Joey Wiemer cooled off after his record-tying start, batting .182 while the catching combination of Keibert Ruiz and Drew Millas went 3-for-16 at the plate.

Game to Watch: On Thursday, the Nats wrap up their series in Pittsburgh, as Foster Griffin looks to continue his sharp start to the season. He’ll be facing Braxton Ashcroft (1-1, 2.12 ERA, 20 strikeouts) who’s pitching well in his second big league season.

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2026 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.