Giants bring 3-game road win streak into matchup with the Nationals

San Francisco Giants (9-12, fourth in the NL West) vs. Washington Nationals (9-12, third in the NL East) Washington; Sunday,…

San Francisco Giants (9-12, fourth in the NL West) vs. Washington Nationals (9-12, third in the NL East)

Washington; Sunday, 1:35 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Giants: Robbie Ray (2-2, 2.42 ERA, 1.03 WHIP, 24 strikeouts); Nationals: Miles Mikolas (0-3, 11.49 ERA, 2.17 WHIP, 11 strikeouts)

LINE: Giants -151, Nationals +127; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The San Francisco Giants will try to keep a three-game road win streak alive when they visit the Washington Nationals.

Washington has a 1-7 record at home and a 9-12 record overall. The Nationals are 8-2 in games when they have more hits than their opponents.

San Francisco has a 9-12 record overall and a 6-5 record on the road. The Giants have the seventh-best team batting average in MLB play at .253.

Sunday’s game is the third meeting between these teams this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: C.J. Abrams has three doubles and six home runs for the Nationals. James Wood is 13 for 39 with three doubles, three home runs and eight RBIs over the last 10 games.

Luis Arraez has a double and two triples while hitting .321 for the Giants. Casey Schmitt is 16 for 41 with five doubles and two home runs over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Nationals: 5-5, .240 batting average, 5.77 ERA, outscored by 14 runs

Giants: 6-4, .287 batting average, 3.54 ERA, outscored opponents by nine runs

INJURIES: Nationals: Ken Waldichuk: 60-Day IL (forearm), Cole Henry: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Trevor Williams: 60-Day IL (elbow), Josiah Gray: 60-Day IL (elbow), DJ Herz: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Giants: Harrison Bader: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Joel Peguero: 15-Day IL (hamstring), Jose Butto: 15-Day IL (arm), Sam Hentges: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Jared Oliva: 10-Day IL (wrist), Reiver Sanmartin: 60-Day IL (hip), Hayden Birdsong: 60-Day IL (forearm), Jason Foley: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Randy Rodriguez: 60-Day IL (elbow), Rowan Wick: 60-Day IL (elbow)

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The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

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