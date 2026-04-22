Garcia leads Nationals against the Braves after 4-hit outing

Atlanta Braves (16-8, first in the NL East) vs. Washington Nationals (11-13, third in the NL East) Washington; Wednesday, 6:45…

Atlanta Braves (16-8, first in the NL East) vs. Washington Nationals (11-13, third in the NL East)

Washington; Wednesday, 6:45 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Braves: Martin Perez (1-1, 2.21 ERA, 0.93 WHIP, 10 strikeouts); Nationals: Zack Littell (0-2, 7.11 ERA, 1.74 WHIP, 14 strikeouts)

LINE: Braves -148, Nationals +123; over/under is 9 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Washington Nationals play the Atlanta Braves after Luis Garcia had four hits on Tuesday in an 11-4 win over the Braves.

Washington has a 3-8 record at home and an 11-13 record overall. The Nationals have hit 27 total home runs to rank seventh in the majors.

Atlanta has a 16-8 record overall and an 8-4 record in road games. The Braves have hit 32 total home runs to rank fourth in the majors.

The teams square off Wednesday for the third time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Daylen Lile has six doubles and two home runs for the Nationals. James Wood is 7 for 36 with four home runs over the past 10 games.

Mauricio Dubon leads the Braves with a .313 batting average, and has seven doubles, two home runs, five walks and 14 RBIs. Michael Harris II is 12 for 33 with three home runs and six RBIs over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Nationals: 5-5, .229 batting average, 5.87 ERA, outscored by 10 runs

Braves: 7-3, .281 batting average, 4.15 ERA, outscored opponents by 15 runs

INJURIES: Nationals: Trevor Williams: 60-Day IL (elbow), Ken Waldichuk: 60-Day IL (forearm), Josiah Gray: 60-Day IL (elbow), Cole Henry: 15-Day IL (shoulder), DJ Herz: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Braves: AJ Smith-Shawver: 60-Day IL (elbow), Ha-Seong Kim: 10-Day IL (finger), Spencer Strider: 15-Day IL (oblique), Danny Young: 60-Day IL (elbow), Spencer Schwellenbach: 60-Day IL (elbow), Joe Jimenez: 60-Day IL (knee), Sean Murphy: 10-Day IL (hip), Joey Wentz: 60-Day IL (knee), Hurston Waldrep: 15-Day IL (elbow), Raisel Iglesias: 15-Day IL (shoulder)

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The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

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