Freeman, Pages lead another offensive barrage by the Dodgers in a 10-5 win over Washington

Freddie Freeman hit two-run doubles in the first and second innings and Andy Pages added a three-run homer in the fifth to help the Los Angeles Dodgers to a 10-5 rout of the Washington Nationals.

WASHINGTON (AP) — Freddie Freeman hit two-run doubles in the first and second innings and Andy Pages added a three-run homer in the fifth to help the Los Angeles Dodgers to a 10-5 rout of the Washington Nationals on Saturday.

Pages went 3 for 5 to raise his average to .500 (15 for 30) on the young season. The Dodgers have scored 23 runs on 32 hits in the first two games of this series despite losing Mookie Betts in the first inning Saturday because of lower back pain.

Tyler Glasnow (1-0) allowed two runs and four hits in six innings. He struck out nine with two walks.

Jake Irvin (1-1) allowed six runs and eight hits in four innings.

CJ Abrams homered for the Nationals.

Miguel Rojas, who replaced Betts at shortstop before the bottom of the first, hit a sacrifice fly in the second to make it 3-0. Then Freeman hit his second double of the game.

The Dodgers used the Automated Ball-Strike System to score another run in the third. Alex Call successfully challenged a called third strike with two outs, then hit an RBI single.

Luis García Jr. got Washington on the board with an RBI triple in the third, and Curtis Mead doubled home a run in the fourth, but Pages connected off reliever Brad Lord to make it 9-2.

Kyle Tucker hit an RBI single in the seventh for the final Los Angeles run.

Will Smith had three hits for the Dodgers and Shohei Ohtani had two.

Garcia finished a homer shy of the cycle for Washington, and Abrams hit a two-run shot in the eighth.

Up next

The Dodgers try for a sweep Sunday, sending Roki Sasaki (0-0) to the mound against Foster Griffin (1-0).

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