Dodgers visit the Nationals to begin 3-game series

Los Angeles Dodgers (4-2) vs. Washington Nationals (3-3) Washington; Friday, 1:05 p.m. EDT PITCHING PROBABLES: Dodgers: Emmet Sheehan (0-0, 10.80…

Los Angeles Dodgers (4-2) vs. Washington Nationals (3-3)

Washington; Friday, 1:05 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Dodgers: Emmet Sheehan (0-0, 10.80 ERA, 2.10 WHIP, six strikeouts); Nationals: Miles Mikolas (0-1, 7.20 ERA, 1.80 WHIP, four strikeouts)

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Dodgers -268, Nationals +217

BOTTOM LINE: The Washington Nationals host the Los Angeles Dodgers to start a three-game series.

Washington went 66-96 overall and 32-49 in home games a season ago. The Nationals averaged 8.1 hits per game in the 2025 season with 2.8 extra base hits per game.

Los Angeles went 93-69 overall and 41-40 on the road a season ago. The Dodgers scored 5.1 runs per game while allowing 4.2 last season.

INJURIES: Nationals: Trevor Williams: 60-Day IL (elbow), Josiah Gray: 60-Day IL (elbow), Paxton Schultz: 15-Day IL (elbow), DJ Herz: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Dodgers: Gavin Stone: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Jake Cousins: 60-Day IL (elbow), Landon Knack: 15-Day IL (undisclosed), Bobby Miller: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Brusdar Graterol: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Brock Stewart: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Tommy Edman: 10-Day IL (ankle), Blake Snell: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Kike Hernandez: 60-Day IL (elbow), Evan Phillips: 60-Day IL (elbow)

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The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

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