Dodgers acquire righty Griff McGarry from Phillies for international pool money

LOS ANGELES (AP) — The Los Angeles Dodgers acquired right-hander Griff McGarry from the Philadelphia Phillies for international pool money…

LOS ANGELES (AP) — The Los Angeles Dodgers acquired right-hander Griff McGarry from the Philadelphia Phillies for international pool money on Tuesday.

McGarry was selected by the Washington Nationals in the Rule 5 draft in 2024, but was returned to the Phillies at the end of spring training after going 0-0 with a 3.18 ERA in six games for the Nationals.

The 26-year-old made five appearances for Triple-A Lehigh Valley this season. McGarry allowed four runs in four innings. In six minor league seasons, he’s 10-17 with a 4.21 ERA and 424 strikeouts to go with 209 walks.

He was taken in the fifth round of the 2021 first-year player draft out of the University of Virginia.

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