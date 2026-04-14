Live Radio
Home » Washington Nationals » Dodgers acquire righty Griff…

Dodgers acquire righty Griff McGarry from Phillies for international pool money

The Associated Press

April 14, 2026, 10:04 PM

LOS ANGELES (AP) — The Los Angeles Dodgers acquired right-hander Griff McGarry from the Philadelphia Phillies for international pool money on Tuesday.

McGarry was selected by the Washington Nationals in the Rule 5 draft in 2024, but was returned to the Phillies at the end of spring training after going 0-0 with a 3.18 ERA in six games for the Nationals.

The 26-year-old made five appearances for Triple-A Lehigh Valley this season. McGarry allowed four runs in four innings. In six minor league seasons, he’s 10-17 with a 4.21 ERA and 424 strikeouts to go with 209 walks.

He was taken in the fifth round of the 2021 first-year player draft out of the University of Virginia.

___

AP MLB: https://apnews.com/mlb

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Federal News Network Logo
Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up