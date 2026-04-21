Braves’ Ronald Acuña Jr. hit by pitches twice vs. Nationals and leaves game

Ronald Acuña Jr. left the Atlanta Braves' game against Washington in the sixth inning after Nationals starter Jake Irvin hit him with a pitch for a second time Monday night.

WASHINGTON (AP) — Ronald Acuña Jr. left the Atlanta Braves’ game against Washington in the sixth inning after Nationals starter Jake Irvin hit him with a pitch for a second time Monday night.

The Braves were trailing 2-0 when Irvin hit Acuña with a 92 mph fastball leading off the fourth. They were down 3-2 with no outs in the sixth when Irvin hit him with a 91 mph fastball.

The second pitch appeared to hit Acuña in the left hand, and he yelled in pain. The Braves said X-rays were negative and Acuña was day to day.

Acuña was in the on-deck circle when the sixth inning ended, but he didn’t come out for the bottom half. Eli White replaced him in right field.

Braves starter Bryce Elder hit Daylen Lile to start the bottom of the sixth, prompting umpires to issue warnings to both dugouts.

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