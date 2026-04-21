Braves bring road win streak into game against the Nationals

Atlanta Braves (16-7, first in the NL East) vs. Washington Nationals (10-13, third in the NL East) Washington; Tuesday, 6:45…

Atlanta Braves (16-7, first in the NL East) vs. Washington Nationals (10-13, third in the NL East)

Washington; Tuesday, 6:45 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Braves: Reynaldo Lopez (1-0, 2.18 ERA, 1.11 WHIP, 19 strikeouts); Nationals: Foster Griffin (2-0, 3.05 ERA, 1.26 WHIP, 19 strikeouts)

LINE: Braves -137, Nationals +116; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Atlanta Braves will try to keep a six-game road win streak going when they face the Washington Nationals.

Washington is 2-8 in home games and 10-13 overall. Nationals hitters are batting a collective .252, the eighth-best team batting average in MLB play.

Atlanta has an 8-3 record on the road and a 16-7 record overall. The Braves have the top team ERA in the NL at 2.72.

The teams play Tuesday for the second time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: James Wood leads the Nationals with 13 extra base hits (six doubles and seven home runs). Daylen Lile is 13 for 43 with three doubles, two home runs and four RBIs over the last 10 games.

Drake Baldwin has four doubles and five home runs while hitting .313 for the Braves. Michael Harris II is 12 for 30 with three home runs over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Nationals: 5-5, .227 batting average, 5.58 ERA, outscored by 15 runs

Braves: 8-2, .299 batting average, 3.50 ERA, outscored opponents by 28 runs

INJURIES: Nationals: Trevor Williams: 60-Day IL (elbow), Ken Waldichuk: 60-Day IL (forearm), Josiah Gray: 60-Day IL (elbow), Cole Henry: 15-Day IL (shoulder), DJ Herz: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Braves: Ronald Acuna Jr.: day-to-day (hand), Joey Wentz: 60-Day IL (knee), AJ Smith-Shawver: 60-Day IL (elbow), Ha-Seong Kim: 10-Day IL (finger), Spencer Strider: 15-Day IL (oblique), Danny Young: 60-Day IL (elbow), Spencer Schwellenbach: 60-Day IL (elbow), Joe Jimenez: 60-Day IL (knee), Sean Murphy: 10-Day IL (hip), Hurston Waldrep: 15-Day IL (elbow)

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The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

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