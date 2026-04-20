Braves bring 5-game road win streak into game against the Nationals

Atlanta Braves (15-7, first in the NL East) vs. Washington Nationals (10-12, third in the NL East) Washington; Monday, 6:45…

Atlanta Braves (15-7, first in the NL East) vs. Washington Nationals (10-12, third in the NL East)

Washington; Monday, 6:45 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Braves: Bryce Elder (2-1, 0.77 ERA, 1.03 WHIP, 23 strikeouts); Nationals: Jake Irvin (1-2, 6.16 ERA, 1.47 WHIP, 21 strikeouts)

LINE: Braves -169, Nationals +142; over/under is 8 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Atlanta Braves will try to keep a five-game road win streak going when they play the Washington Nationals.

Washington is 2-7 at home and 10-12 overall. The Nationals have gone 2-4 in games decided by one run.

Atlanta has a 15-7 record overall and a 7-3 record on the road. The Braves are 1-2 in games decided by one run.

Monday’s game is the first time these teams square off this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Daylen Lile has six doubles, a home run and eight RBIs for the Nationals. James Wood is 11 for 38 with three doubles and three home runs over the last 10 games.

Ozzie Albies has three doubles and four home runs for the Braves. Austin Riley is 13 for 42 with three doubles and three home runs over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Nationals: 6-4, .248 batting average, 5.18 ERA, outscored by six runs

Braves: 8-2, .299 batting average, 3.40 ERA, outscored opponents by 29 runs

INJURIES: Nationals: Ken Waldichuk: 60-Day IL (forearm), Cole Henry: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Trevor Williams: 60-Day IL (elbow), Josiah Gray: 60-Day IL (elbow), DJ Herz: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Braves: Raisel Iglesias: day-to-day (shoulder), Spencer Strider: 15-Day IL (oblique), Joey Wentz: 60-Day IL (knee), Danny Young: 60-Day IL (elbow), AJ Smith-Shawver: 60-Day IL (elbow), Ha-Seong Kim: 10-Day IL (finger), Sean Murphy: 10-Day IL (hip), Hurston Waldrep: 15-Day IL (elbow), Spencer Schwellenbach: 60-Day IL (elbow), Joe Jimenez: 60-Day IL (knee)

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The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

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