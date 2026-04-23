Braves bring 2-1 series lead over Nationals into game 4

Atlanta Braves (17-8, first in the NL East) vs. Washington Nationals (11-14, third in the NL East) Washington; Thursday, 1:05…

Atlanta Braves (17-8, first in the NL East) vs. Washington Nationals (11-14, third in the NL East)

Washington; Thursday, 1:05 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Braves: JR Ritchie (0-0); Nationals: Cade Cavalli (0-1, 4.12 ERA, 1.73 WHIP, 18 strikeouts)

LINE: Braves -132, Nationals +111; over/under is 9 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Atlanta Braves play the Washington Nationals with a 2-1 series lead.

Washington is 3-9 in home games and 11-14 overall. The Nationals have the eighth-best team batting average in MLB play at .255.

Atlanta has a 9-4 record on the road and a 17-8 record overall. The Braves are 15-1 in games when they have more hits than their opponents.

Thursday’s game is the fourth time these teams square off this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: C.J. Abrams has a .296 batting average to lead the Nationals, and has three doubles and six home runs. Daylen Lile is 12 for 41 with two home runs and five RBIs over the last 10 games.

Drake Baldwin has six home runs, nine walks and 22 RBIs while hitting .310 for the Braves. Michael Harris II is 14 for 34 with a double, five home runs and nine RBIs over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Nationals: 4-6, .225 batting average, 5.87 ERA, outscored by 14 runs

Braves: 8-2, .289 batting average, 4.15 ERA, outscored opponents by 23 runs

INJURIES: Nationals: Trevor Williams: 60-Day IL (elbow), Ken Waldichuk: 60-Day IL (forearm), Josiah Gray: 60-Day IL (elbow), Cole Henry: 15-Day IL (shoulder), DJ Herz: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Braves: AJ Smith-Shawver: 60-Day IL (elbow), Ha-Seong Kim: 10-Day IL (finger), Spencer Strider: 15-Day IL (oblique), Danny Young: 60-Day IL (elbow), Spencer Schwellenbach: 60-Day IL (elbow), Joe Jimenez: 60-Day IL (knee), Sean Murphy: 10-Day IL (hip), Joey Wentz: 60-Day IL (knee), Hurston Waldrep: 15-Day IL (elbow), Raisel Iglesias: 15-Day IL (shoulder)

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The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

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