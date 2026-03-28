Washington Nationals and Chicago Cubs play in game 2 of series

Washington Nationals (1-0) vs. Chicago Cubs (0-1) Chicago; Saturday, 2:20 p.m. EDT PITCHING PROBABLES: Nationals: Miles Mikolas (0-0); Cubs: Cade…

Washington Nationals (1-0) vs. Chicago Cubs (0-1)

Chicago; Saturday, 2:20 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Nationals: Miles Mikolas (0-0); Cubs: Cade Horton (0-0)

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Cubs -222, Nationals +183; over/under is 9 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Washington Nationals meet the Chicago Cubs with a 1-0 series lead.

Chicago had a 92-70 record overall and a 50-31 record at home last season. The Cubs averaged 8.5 hits per game last season while batting a collective .249 and slugging .430.

Washington went 66-96 overall and 34-47 in road games last season. The Nationals averaged 8.1 hits per game last season and totaled 161 home runs.

INJURIES: Cubs: Porter Hodge: 15-Day IL (elbow), Seiya Suzuki: 10-Day IL (knee), Justin Steele: 60-Day IL (elbow), Jordan Wicks: 15-Day IL (forearm), Shelby Miller: 60-Day IL (elbow), Christopher Austin: 60-Day IL (knee)

Nationals: Trevor Williams: 60-Day IL (elbow), Josiah Gray: 60-Day IL (elbow), Paxton Schultz: 15-Day IL (elbow), DJ Herz: 60-Day IL (elbow)

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The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

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