Live Radio
Home » Washington Nationals » Phillies enter matchup against…

Phillies enter matchup against the Nationals on losing streak

The Associated Press

March 31, 2026, 4:05 AM

Washington Nationals (3-1) vs. Philadelphia Phillies (1-3)

Philadelphia; Tuesday, 6:40 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Nationals: PJ Poulin (0-0, 0.00 ERA, 1.80 WHIP, one strikeout); Phillies: Andrew Painter (0-0)

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Phillies -187, Nationals +155; over/under is 9 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Philadelphia Phillies aim to break a three-game losing streak when they play the Washington Nationals.

Philadelphia had a 96-66 record overall and a 55-26 record in home games last season. The Phillies averaged 8.8 hits per game last season and totaled 212 home runs.

Washington had a 66-96 record overall and a 34-47 record in road games last season. The Nationals batted .242 as a team in the 2025 season with a .693 OPS.

INJURIES: Phillies: Zack Wheeler: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Max Lazar: 15-Day IL (oblique), Orion Kerkering: 15-Day IL (hamstring)

Nationals: Trevor Williams: 60-Day IL (elbow), Josiah Gray: 60-Day IL (elbow), Paxton Schultz: 15-Day IL (elbow), DJ Herz: 60-Day IL (elbow)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Federal News Network Logo
Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up