Phillies enter matchup against the Nationals on losing streak

Washington Nationals (3-1) vs. Philadelphia Phillies (1-3) Philadelphia; Tuesday, 6:40 p.m. EDT PITCHING PROBABLES: Nationals: PJ Poulin (0-0, 0.00 ERA,…

Washington Nationals (3-1) vs. Philadelphia Phillies (1-3)

Philadelphia; Tuesday, 6:40 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Nationals: PJ Poulin (0-0, 0.00 ERA, 1.80 WHIP, one strikeout); Phillies: Andrew Painter (0-0)

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Phillies -187, Nationals +155; over/under is 9 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Philadelphia Phillies aim to break a three-game losing streak when they play the Washington Nationals.

Philadelphia had a 96-66 record overall and a 55-26 record in home games last season. The Phillies averaged 8.8 hits per game last season and totaled 212 home runs.

Washington had a 66-96 record overall and a 34-47 record in road games last season. The Nationals batted .242 as a team in the 2025 season with a .693 OPS.

INJURIES: Phillies: Zack Wheeler: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Max Lazar: 15-Day IL (oblique), Orion Kerkering: 15-Day IL (hamstring)

Nationals: Trevor Williams: 60-Day IL (elbow), Josiah Gray: 60-Day IL (elbow), Paxton Schultz: 15-Day IL (elbow), DJ Herz: 60-Day IL (elbow)

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The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

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