Phillies begin 3-game series against the Nationals

Washington Nationals (2-1) vs. Philadelphia Phillies (1-2) Philadelphia; Monday, 6:40 p.m. EDT PITCHING PROBABLES: Nationals: Foster Griffin (0-0); Phillies: Taijuan…

Washington Nationals (2-1) vs. Philadelphia Phillies (1-2)

Philadelphia; Monday, 6:40 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Nationals: Foster Griffin (0-0); Phillies: Taijuan Walker (0-0)

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Phillies -174, Nationals +146; over/under is 9 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Philadelphia Phillies begin a three-game series at home against the Washington Nationals on Monday.

Philadelphia had a 96-66 record overall and a 55-26 record at home last season. The Phillies averaged 3.1 extra base hits per game, including 1.3 home runs.

Washington went 66-96 overall and 34-47 in road games a season ago. The Nationals slugged .389 as a team in the 2025 season while hitting 1.0 home run per game.

INJURIES: Phillies: Zack Wheeler: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Max Lazar: 15-Day IL (oblique), Orion Kerkering: 15-Day IL (hamstring)

Nationals: Trevor Williams: 60-Day IL (elbow), Josiah Gray: 60-Day IL (elbow), Paxton Schultz: 15-Day IL (elbow), DJ Herz: 60-Day IL (elbow)

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The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

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