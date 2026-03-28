Nationals acquire Curtis Mead from White Sox in exchange for catcher Boston Smith

CHICAGO (AP) — The Washington Nationals acquired utility player Curtis Mead from the Chicago White Sox on Saturday in exchange…

CHICAGO (AP) — The Washington Nationals acquired utility player Curtis Mead from the Chicago White Sox on Saturday in exchange for catcher Boston Smith.

The 25-year-old Mead batted .233 with three home runs, a triple and 10 doubles and 19 RBIs in 90 total games for Tampa Bay and the White Sox last season. He hit .300 with three homers and four doubles with nine RBIs in 15 Triple-A games between the organizations in 2025.

Mead, who was designated for assignment on Wednesday, was signed by Philadelphia as an international free agent in May 2018. In parts of three seasons in the majors, he has hit .238 with five homers and 31 RBIs in 152 career MLB games. A native of Adelaide, Australia, Mead batted .298 with 57 homers and 237 RBIs in six minor league seasons.

To make room on the Nationals’ 40-man roster, left-handed pitcher Jake Eder was designated for assignment.

The 23-year-old Smith will report to the Arizona Complex League, the White Sox said. He was selected by the Nationals in the sixth round of the 2025 first-year player draft out of Wright State University. He has not appeared in a minor-league game.

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