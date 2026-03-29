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Cubs and Nationals meet in series rubber match

The Associated Press

March 29, 2026, 4:04 AM

Washington Nationals (1-1) vs. Chicago Cubs (1-1)

Chicago; Sunday, 2:20 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Nationals: Jake Irvin (0-0); Cubs: Shota Imanaga (0-0)

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Cubs -251, Nationals +204; over/under is 9 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Chicago Cubs and Washington Nationals play on Sunday with the winner claiming the three-game series.

Chicago went 92-70 overall and 50-31 at home last season. The Cubs scored 4.9 runs per game in the 2025 season while giving up 4.0.

Washington went 66-96 overall and 34-47 on the road a season ago. The Nationals averaged 8.1 hits per game last season while batting a collective .242 and slugging .389.

INJURIES: Cubs: Porter Hodge: 15-Day IL (elbow), Seiya Suzuki: 10-Day IL (knee), Justin Steele: 60-Day IL (elbow), Jordan Wicks: 15-Day IL (forearm), Shelby Miller: 60-Day IL (elbow), Christopher Austin: 60-Day IL (knee)

Nationals: Trevor Williams: 60-Day IL (elbow), Josiah Gray: 60-Day IL (elbow), Paxton Schultz: 15-Day IL (elbow), DJ Herz: 60-Day IL (elbow)

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The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

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