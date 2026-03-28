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Cade Horton and Ian Happ power the Cubs to a 10-2 victory over the Nationals

The Associated Press

March 28, 2026, 5:17 PM

Washington Nationals pitcher Miles Mikolas reacts after the Chicago Cubs scored during the second inning of a baseball game, Saturday, March 28, 2026, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Matt Marton)(AP/Matt Marton)

CHICAGO (AP) — Cade Horton threw four-hit ball into the seventh inning, Ian Happ broke the game open with a three-run homer in the sixth inning and the Chicago Cubs routed the Washington Nationals 10-2 on Saturday.

Miguel Amaya homered and finished with two hits and two RBIs, and Pete Crow-Armstrong added two hits. Nico Hoerner, Matt Shaw and Carson Kelly drove in runs as the Cubs avenged Thursday’s 10-4 opening day loss.

Horton (1-0), the runner-up in the 2025 NL Rookie of the Year race, retired the first nine batters he faced before James Wood led off the fourth with a solo homer. The 24-year-old right-hander was charged with two runs in 6 1/3 innings, with four strikeouts and a walk.

Three Chicago relievers followed Horton and didn’t allow a hit.

Washington shortstop CJ Abrams missed the game due to a death in the family. Replacement Nasim Nuñez singled in a run.

Miles Mikolas (0-1) allowed six runs, four earned, on seven hits in five innings in his first start for the Nationals after signing as a free agent.

Horton pitched only three innings in his previous regular-season start, on Sept. 23 against the New York Mets, before leaving with back tightness that was diagnosed as a cracked right rib. He missed the Cubs’ playoff series against San Diego and Milwaukee, finishing last season at 11-4 with a 2.67 ERA.

The Cubs grabbed a 4-0 lead in the second. Shaw’s sacrifice fly opened the scoring, then Amaya’s bloop single scored a second run. Two unearned runs scored on Michael Busch’s pop after Daylen Lile collided with Nuñez in short left field.

Wood’s drive cut it to 4-1 in the fourth, but Amaya replied with a solo drive in the bottom half.

The teams exchanged runs again in the fifth. Happ greeted Ken Waldichuk, Washington’s second reliever, with a shot to left, making it 9-2.

Up next

Washington RHP Jake Irvin faces Chicago LHP Shota Imanaga in Sunday’s series finale.

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AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/mlb

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

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