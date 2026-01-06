Nationals hire Jason Sinnarajah from Royals as their president of business operations

The Washington Nationals have hired Jason Sinnarajah from the Kansas City Royals to become their president of business operations.

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Washington Nationals have hired Jason Sinnarajah from the Kansas City Royals to become their president of business operations.

Sinnarajah will oversee all business-related aspects of the Nationals in his new role. He had been working as the Royals’ senior vice president and chief operating officer.

Nationals officials said Sinnarajah revitalized the stadium experience by implementing fan entry technology and reimagining the concessions program during his time with the Royals.

“Jason is a transformative leader with a proven track record of using data and innovation to enhance the fan experience and drive organizational excellence,” Nationals managing principal owner Mark D. Lerner said in a statement. “By creating the President of Business Operations role, we are ensuring that our business strategy is as modern and forward-thinking as our baseball strategy. We believe Jason is the ideal person to lead the Nationals into a bright future.”

Sinnarajah is the latest new hire in a Nationals front office that recently added Paul Toboni as president of baseball operations and Anirudh Kilambi as general manager.

Before joining the Royals, Sinnarajah was the Buffalo Bills’ senior vice president of business administration from 2023. He also has worked with the Cleveland Guardians and at Google.

