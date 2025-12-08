Live Radio
Diamondbacks and pitcher Michael Soroka agree to $7.5 million, 1-year deal, AP source says

The Associated Press

December 8, 2025, 1:38 PM

PHOENIX (AP) — The Arizona Diamondbacks have agreed to terms with right-hander Michael Soroka on a $7.5 million, one-year deal, a person familiar with the deal told The Associated Press on Monday.

The person spoke to the AP on condition of anonymity because the deal is pending a physical.

The 28-year-old Soroka is expected to bolster the back of the D-backs’ starting rotation. He was 3-8 with a 4.52 ERA last season, starting 16 games for the Washington Nationals before getting traded to the Chicago Cubs, where he pitched mostly out of the bullpen.

A 2019 All-Star with the Atlanta Braves, Soroka was one of the game’s best young pitchers, finishing with a 13-4 record and a 2.68 ERA that season. But he tore his right Achilles twice — once in 2020 and again in 2021 — which kept him off the mound for more than two full seasons.

