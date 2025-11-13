Oscar Marin, who coached Cy Young winner Paul Skenes, joins the Reds as bullpen coach

CINCINNATI (AP) — Oscar Marin, who oversaw a Pittsburgh Pirates’ pitching staff that included NL Cy Young Award winner Paul…

CINCINNATI (AP) — Oscar Marin, who oversaw a Pittsburgh Pirates’ pitching staff that included NL Cy Young Award winner Paul Skenes, has been hired by the Cincinnati Reds as bullpen coach.

Marin fills the spot occupied the past three years by Matt Tracy, who has been promoted to assistant pitching coach after Simon Mathews left to become the Washington Nationals pitching coach.

Marin (pronounced “mah-REEN”) was Pittsburgh’s pitching coach for six seasons (2020 through 2025). The Pirates led the majors this past season with 19 shutouts.

Besides Skenes, the Pirates’ staff included former all-stars Mitch Keller and David Bednar.

Marin, who has also been with Texas and Seattle, will be part of a Reds staff that led the majors with four complete games.

