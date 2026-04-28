Girls’ flag football earns championship status in DC

Teams will receive funding, operate under D.C.'s governing athletic body and be able to compete for official championship titles.

Girls’ flag football is now an official state championship sport in D.C.

The move to sanction the sport, announced during an event on the National Mall on Sunday tied to promotion of the 2027 NFL Draft, means teams will operate under the D.C. State Athletic Association and compete for state championship titles, marking a major step in the sport’s rapid growth across the District.

Teams will receive funding, operate under D.C.’s governing athletic body and be able to compete for official championship titles.

The DCSAA said a record number of District high schools are fielding teams, and increased investment from the Washington Commanders, which provided uniforms and equipment to all participating teams, is helping fuel the sport’s visibility and infrastructure.

“This is yet another step forward for D.C.’s female student-athletes,” DCSAA Executive Director Kenny Owens said.

Commanders President Mark Clouse said the NFL team is “committed to creating pathways for all athletes.”

Twenty-six D.C. high schools are fielding girls’ flag football teams this spring. The top ones will compete in the third annual DCSAA Flag Football Invitational at Eastern High School in Northeast on May 26.

With the addition of flag football, the DCSAA will now crown state champions in 26 high school team sports.

Sunday’s announcement follows a similar move by the Maryland Public Secondary Schools Athletic Association to begin in the 2026-27 school year.

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