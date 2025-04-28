Nationals Notebook: Walk-off wins wowing Washington

WTOP's Dave Preston says the Washington Nationals, who are under .500 as April wraps up, might improve and find themselves in the coming months.

Washington Nationals' Dylan Crews watches his first major league home run go to left center field during the first inning of a baseball game against the New York Yankees, Wednesday, Aug. 28, 2024, in Washington. (AP Photo/John McDonnell)(AP/John McDonnell) Washington Nationals' Dylan Crews watches his first major league home run go to left center field during the first inning of a baseball game against the New York Yankees, Wednesday, Aug. 28, 2024, in Washington. (AP Photo/John McDonnell)(AP/John McDonnell) Don’t kid yourselves: The Washington Nationals are not on the same level as the New York Mets. The NL East leaders boast the best team ERA in MLB and feature multiple all stars in their lineup.

Over 162 games, they will almost definitely post more wins than a Nats team that hasn’t recorded a winning season since 2019. But Friday night, James Wood delivered a walk-off single that brought home C.J. Abrams in a 5-4 series-opening victory.

Sunday afternoon, Abrams scored on a throwing error in the ninth inning to give the Nats an 8-7 win after they trailed by six runs.

Don’t look now, but the team that has long been a pretender is 7-4 in one-run games. And even though they’re under .500 as April is wrapping up, they might just get better and find themselves in the months to come.

Digesting the Division: The New York Mets (19-9) might not be getting great production from Juan Soto (.248 with 12 RBI), but Pete Alonso more than makes up for that with 26 RBI in 29 games. Philadelphia (15-13) got swept by the Mets this past week in an early-season barometer for both clubs.

Washington (13-15) is one half game ahead of Atlanta (12-15), who has won seven of nine and Miami (12-15) who owns the second-highest ERA in the majors (not helped at all by coughing up 14 runs in a loss at Seattle Saturday).

O’s Woes: After dropping two of three games in Washington, the Orioles got swept in Detroit while getting outscored 17-5 by the Tigers. At 10-17, Baltimore brings up the rear in the AL East while owning the worst run differential (-39) in the AL. They get the division-leading New York Yankees this week. We’ll always have 2023, right?

Diamonds Direct Diamond King: Dylan Crews hit .389 with a home run and two RBI, continuing to bounce back from a slow start to the season. He’s also providing solid defense wherever he’s placed in the outfield.

Last Week’s Heroes: Luis Garcia Jr. hit .364 while Josh Bell drove in a team-high four RBI. James Wood batted .348 and supplied the walk-off hit in Friday’s series opener.

Last Week’s Humbled: Jacob Young hit .154, while Nathaniel Lowe batted .087 (2-for-23). Reliever Jose A. Ferrer allowed four runs over 1.2 innings pitched.

Game to Watch: Tuesday, the Nationals face Philadelphia and Zack Wheeler (2-1, 3.62 ERA) while MacKenzie Gore (2-3, 3.34) after six starts leads the majors with 53 strikeouts. Can they make some noise this week against the reeling Phillies?

Game to Miss: Saturday, the Nats are in Cincinnati, roughly 100 miles from Louisville, Kentucky. And while they have a 6:40 start against the Reds, the Kentucky Derby will be raging just down the road at Churchill Downs. Break out the funny hats and silly suits.

