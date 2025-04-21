Nationals Notebook: Riding the storm out (waiting for a thaw out)

The Washington Nationals are back in D.C. following the team's longest road trip of the season. This trip delivered a bit of everything — from suspensions to a snow day.

The 4-6 trip was far from ideal and precedes an April finish that includes dates with division foes Philadelphia and the New York Mets, but when you visit clubs from the East, Central and West Divisions over the span of a week, you’re just trying to ride the storm out.

The Nats will wait for a thaw out as the bats have been cold (.229 this season) more often than not. Another storm to ride out is a bullpen whose ERA is an MLB-worst 7.19, after allowing nine runs over three innings Saturday in Colorado.

After a day off, the Orioles (sixth most in MLB with 31 home runs) drop by the District and the Nats will try to ride another storm out.

Digesting the Division: The New York Mets (15-7) lead the NL East, boasting the best team ERA in the majors. Philadelphia (13-9) owns a 4-0 record in one-run games, while Miami (9-12) owns the worst run differential (-22) in the division. Washington (9-13) is one-half game better than Atlanta (8-13), who’s fresh off sweeping Minnesota.

O’s Woes: Baltimore finally posted its first series win of the season, taking two of three from Cleveland, but the Orioles could not complete the Ohio two-step as they dropped two of three to Cincinnati while getting outscored 37-14.

Offseason acquisition Charlie Morton coughed up seven runs over 2.1 innings in Sunday’s 24-2 loss, giving him an ERA of 10.89 after five starts. That, as we say, is not sustainable.

Diamonds Direct Diamond King: Jake Irvin won both his starts, striking out 15 over 13.1 innings. On a team with a shaky bullpen, it’s key you get quality starts from multiple guys in your rotation and Irvin put together a pair of gems that kept them from being swept in Pittsburgh and helped produce a series victory in Colorado.

Last Week’s Heroes: MacKenzie Gore struck out 13 to give the lefthander an MLB-high 45 strikeouts on the season, while Kyle Finnegan posted three saves in three outings. Nathaniel Lowe hit .385, while James Wood tallied a team-high six RBI and Dylan Crews hit his first two homers of the season.

Last Week’s Humbled: Nasim Nunez hit .182, while Josh Bell batted 2-23. Relievers Eduardo Salazar, Jorge Lopez and Lucas Sims each posted ERA’s of 27.00.

Game to Watch: Friday the Nats meet the New York Mets and while Jake Irvin has put together two sensational starts, Kodai Senga owns an ERA of 0.79 after his first four outings in 2025. Plus, we’ll get our first chance to see Juan Soto with his new team.

Game to Miss: The Nationals already have to go head-to-head against the Capitals’ home playoff game Wednesday, and that was before we realized that Trevor Williams and his 5.95 ERA would be taking the mound against the Orioles. Baltimore counters with Tomoyuki Sugano, whose 3.43 ERA is over two-and-a-half runs less than the O’s rotation as a whole.

