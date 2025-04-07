Nationals Notebook: Dealing with the Dodgers

In a season where progress is expected to be made in the standings, the Dodgers will provide quite a measuring stick for the Washington Nationals. WTOP's Dave Preston examines the Nationals' season so far.

Washington Nationals' CJ Abrams in action during a baseball game against the Philadelphia Phillies, Saturday, March 29, 2025, in Washington. (AP Photo/Nick Wass)(AP/Nick Wass) Washington Nationals' CJ Abrams in action during a baseball game against the Philadelphia Phillies, Saturday, March 29, 2025, in Washington. (AP Photo/Nick Wass)(AP/Nick Wass) The Washington Nationals only took a week and a half to post their first series win of the season, prevailing Saturday and Sunday against Arizona.

The month of April involves a 10-game road trip and dates with the Baltimore Orioles and New York Mets, but first, the Nats brace for the defending World Series champions, the Los Angeles Dodgers.

LA cooled off over the weekend but still has more wins than any other team in MLB.

In a season where progress is expected to be made in the standings, the Dodgers will provide quite a measuring stick.

Digesting the Division: Philadelphia (7-2) took two of three from the Dodgers over the weekend in what many are thinking is a potential playoff preview. The Mets (6-3) might not be getting a great start from Juan Soto (.250 with one homer and three RBI), but Pete Alonso has driven in 11 to keep their offense running. Miami (5-4) saw their game against Atlanta get rained out Sunday. The Marlins meet the Nats this upcoming weekend. Washington (3-6) is kept out of the cellar by Atlanta (1-8), who ranks last in MLB with 24 runs while hitting .193 as a team.

O’s Woes: Baltimore (4-6) finds itself in last place of the AL East after dropping consecutive series to Boston and Kansas City. Despite ranking eighth in runs scored and ninth in ERA, the Birds find themselves under .500. But it’s only April, right?

Diamonds Direct Diamond King: In the last seven days, C.J. Abrams hit .318 with three homers and five RBI atop the batting order. In order for the offense that is making baby steps (tied for 19th in runs scored after ranking 26th last year) to keep climbing, they need their engine atop the lineup to keep on chugging.

Last Week’s Heroes: Reserve outfielder Alex Call made the most of his opportunities, hitting .545 with three RBI. Mitchell Parker allowed one run over six innings while improving to 2-0 on the season. Kyle Finnegan posted saves Saturday and Sunday against the Diamondbacks.

Last Week’s Humbled: Jose A. Ferrer recorded two losses in relief. Dylan Crews and Josh Bell each hit .167 while Jacob Young went 0-8 at the plate.

Game to Watch: Wednesday, the Nationals wrap up their series with the defending World Series champion Los Angeles Dodgers. LA pitches Yoshinobu Yamamoto (1-1, 1.69 ERA) while the Nats counter with Jake Irvin who’s off to a less than ideal start (5.40 ERA through two starts).

Game to Miss: Friday the Nats begin their longest road trip of the season by visiting Miami, and the Marlins are slated to pitch Cal Quantrill and his 6.00 ERA.

Take the night off.

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2025 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.