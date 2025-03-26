Nationals 2025 Preview: Looking to make this year one to remember

The Washington Nationals begin a new season Thursday, and if all goes well, so will a new era in D.C.

There’s optimism surrounding a young nucleus with plenty of upside but a minimal track record. After the franchise’s cratering years (2021-22) and rebuilding seasons (2023-24), the time is now for this team of young and talented building blocks to elevate to championship contenders.

“This year, spring training was a little bit different. Because they seem like they all came with one idea, and that’s to win,” Nationals manager Dave Martinez said Monday before the team’s exhibition with the Baltimore Orioles was rained out.

“All this stuff about ‘hey, we’re coming, we’re coming.’ They don’t want to hear that no more. They want to go out there and try to win, and that’s exciting,” he added.

One of the reasons behind the spark in confidence began when outfielders James Wood and Dylan Crews made their debuts with the team last year.

It’s the manager’s job not to make the season ahead too big for these two.

“For me, it’s keeping them grounded. Understanding that they need to be where their feet are every day,” Martinez said. “I’m not overly concerned about what their numbers are going to be at the end of the year, I’m concerned about what their numbers are today. What they do today to help us win a game.”

In addition, a lot of focus will be on center fielder Jacob Young to see if he can improve as a hitter. If so, this is potentially a long-term trio on South Capitol Street.

Bounce-back seasons at shortstop and catcher are hoped for as CJ Abrams is back after being demoted late in the season for off-the-field issues and Keibert Ruiz has returned in better physical and mental shape to manage being the team’s No. 1 backstop.

“We talked a lot about, ‘Hey, your job is, one, to control the pitching staff.’ Catch. Throw,” Martinez said. “The hitting I think will come. Understanding who he is as a hitter. Swinging at more strikes — he’s been a lot more patient this spring. So, we hope that carries over during the season.”

The offseason additions of Paul DeJong (24 home runs in 2024), Josh Bell (21 home runs since the pandemic) and Nathaniel Lowe (20 home runs) will make life easier for Ruiz by moving him down the lineup. Those additions are also expected to pump-prime power numbers that were lacking (29th in MLB in home runs) last season — one of the reasons the 16th best-hitting lineup scored the 26th most runs.

The Nationals ranked 23rd in team-earned run average last season. Longtime starter Patrick Corbin is no longer with the team (signed with Texas during spring training), while 2022 All-Star Josiah Gray is still on the road to recovery from Tommy John surgery. Jake Irvin and MacKenzie Gore tied for the team lead in wins (10) last year and Gore gets the opening day start this March.

“It’s a big moment for him. As I talked to him the last couple of weeks, about just staying grounded,” Martinez said. “Understand that it’s just one opening day. Just go out there and focus on what you need to do and get to the next pitch.”

Gore, Irvin, Trevor Williams and Mitchell Parker (7-10 with a 4.29 ERA as a rookie) are joined by offseason pickup Michael Soroka. The bullpen returns many of the usual suspects from the 2024 season, including All-Star Kyle Finnegan, who was non-tendered in the offseason, along with Brad Lord (129.2 innings over 25 starts at AA and AAA last year), according to multiple reports.

There are possibilities as well as potential pitfalls.

The 2025 season doesn’t tread lightly at the start as the Nats open with defending NL East champion Philadelphia Phillies.

In April, they face the reigning World Series champ Los Angeles Dodgers before heading on a 10-game road trip; and once they’re back, the Nats host the playoff-hopeful Baltimore Orioles and New York Mets.

One can have the impression we will find out sooner rather than later if the Nats are pretenders or contenders this year.

