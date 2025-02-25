Kyle Finnegan agrees to a $6M, 1-year deal to return to the Washington Nationals, AP sources say

Closer Kyle Finnegan agreed to a one-year, $6 million contract to return to the Washington Nationals, pending the successful completion of a physical exam, two people with knowledge of the deal confirmed to The Associated Press on Tuesday.

Washington Nationals pitcher Kyle Finnegan throws during the ninth inning of a baseball game against the St. Louis Cardinals at Nationals Park, Friday, July 5, 2024, in Washington. (AP Photo/Mark Schiefelbein)(AP/Mark Schiefelbein) Washington Nationals pitcher Kyle Finnegan throws during the ninth inning of a baseball game against the St. Louis Cardinals at Nationals Park, Friday, July 5, 2024, in Washington. (AP Photo/Mark Schiefelbein)(AP/Mark Schiefelbein) Closer Kyle Finnegan agreed to a one-year, $6 million contract to return to the Washington Nationals, pending the successful completion of a physical exam, two people with knowledge of the deal confirmed to The Associated Press on Tuesday.

They spoke on condition of anonymity because the contract had not been finalized.

It was first reported by ESPN.com.

Finnegan, a first-time NL All-Star in 2024, became a free agent in November when the Nationals failed to offer him a contract. He had a $5.1 million salary last year and was projected to earn about $8.5 million had he remained eligible for arbitration.

The 33-year-old right-hander went 3-8 with a 3.68 ERA and 38 saves in 43 chances and 60 strikeouts across 63 2/3 innings last season. Finnegan ranked second in the National League in saves, behind only Ryan Helsley of the St. Louis Cardinals.

That was Finnegan’s fifth year in the major leagues, all with Washington. For his career, he is 22-26 with a 3.56 ERA, 88 saves in 109 chances and 288 strikeouts over 290 1/3 innings.

Finnegan immediately slots into the back end of the bullpen for the Nationals, who also have brought aboard a series of new pitchers this offseason, including relievers Lucas Sims, Jorge López and Evan Reifert, along with starters Michael Soroka and Shinnosuke Ogasawara.

Coming off a second consecutive 71-91 record, its fifth losing season in a row since winning the 2019 World Series, Washington has added position players such as Josh Bell, Nathaniel Lowe and Paul DeJong.

___

AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/MLB

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.