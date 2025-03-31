Nationals Notebook: Start to the season shows promise and pitfalls

The Nationals dropped two of three games to the reigning NL East champs while showing plenty of promise but some concern.

Washington Nationals' Keibert Ruiz celebrates his two-run home run during the second inning of a baseball game against the Philadelphia Phillies, Saturday, March 29, 2025, in Washington. (AP Photo/Nick Wass)(AP/Nick Wass) Washington Nationals' Keibert Ruiz celebrates his two-run home run during the second inning of a baseball game against the Philadelphia Phillies, Saturday, March 29, 2025, in Washington. (AP Photo/Nick Wass)(AP/Nick Wass) Welcome to the 2025 season! Who’s ready for this team to contend?

The Washington Nationals dropped two of three games to the reigning NL East champs while showing plenty of promise (MacKenzie Gore was outstanding on Opening Day) plus concern (the bullpen had issues the first two days in key spots).

As we discover what this team can do or what they can’t over the first few series, keep the term “small sample size” ready at all times.

Just alternate it with “it’s only April (or March).”

Digesting the Division: Break up the Marlins! Miami (3-1) leads the NL East although upon closer examination all three of their wins over Pittsburgh were one-run affairs. Philadelphia (2-1) didn’t only drop their series finale in D.C., but the Phillies lost Trea Turner (back) and J.T. Realmuto (left foot) to injury Saturday. Turner missed 41 games last year while Realmuto played just 99 games in 2024. The New York Mets (1-2) scored five runs in three games, with Juan Soto (.333 with a homer and two RBI) boasting the biggest bat in their series at Houston. Washington (1-2) may be under .500, but at least they’re not winless like Atlanta (0-4) who scored just seven runs while getting swept in San Diego.

Birds take Flight: Baltimore played four games in Toronto to start the season, splitting their four-game series with the Blue Jays after dropping the series finale 3-1 in a game where the Orioles went 0 for 7 with runners in scoring position. Jordan Westburg (.462 with three homers) and Cedric Mullins (six RBI) are already off to strong starts before the O’s play their home opener.

Diamond King: MacKenzie Gore struck out 13 while allowing one hit over six scoreless innings. Now, some will say the 4:05 p.m. shadows gave the lefty an assist, and this is just one start, but what a start from a pitcher many are looking to as the anchor of this rotation.

Last Week’s Heroes: Keibert Ruiz homered in the first two games of the season and is batting a robust .500. Nathaniel Lowe is hitting .462 with two homers and five RBI while Josh Bell homered in the first series as well. Mitchell Parker in his first start of the season tossed 6.1 scoreless innings.

Last Week’s Humbled: Colin Poche was tagged for losses in relief Thursday and Saturday, while Lucas Sims and Jose A. Ferrer coughed up solo homers on Opening Day in what was a nip-and-tuck affair. Slow starts at the plate range from James Wood (2 of 12) to C.J. Abrams (2 of 13) to Dylan Crews (0 of 11 with eight strikeouts).

Game to Watch: Wednesday, the Nats take on Toronto as MacKenzie Gore tries to follow up a fantastic first outing. The Blue Jays counter with Kevin Gausman, who’s more than capable of handcuffing the Nats’ bats. Both battles will be interesting to see.

Game to Miss: Friday, the Nationals begin a series against Arizona. Hold on…how did the Nats draw the last three NL champs in their first home series of 2025? While I’m curious to see how Jake Irvin matches up with Brandon Pfaadt, the Capitals play their third to last home game of the regular season with Alex Ovechkin on the threshold of matching or passing Wayne Gretzky’s record for career goals in the NHL. Forgive us if we rock the red.

