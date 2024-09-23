Nationals Notebook: CJ MIA

The big Washington Nationals news over the weekend wasn't from a game they played, but a game-changing move they made involving All-Star shortstop CJ Abrams.

Washington Nationals' CJ Abrams hits a double during the third inning of a baseball game against the Chicago Cubs, Thursday, Sept. 19, 2024, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Erin Hooley)(AP/Erin Hooley) Washington Nationals' CJ Abrams hits a double during the third inning of a baseball game against the Chicago Cubs, Thursday, Sept. 19, 2024, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Erin Hooley)(AP/Erin Hooley) The final days of the 2024 season saw the Washington Nationals try to play the spoiler against two teams: They failed against the New York Mets (getting outscored 22-2), while pushing the Chicago Cubs onto elimination island (despite winning just one for four games at Wrigley Field).

But the big news over the weekend wasn’t from a game they played, but a game-changing move in the assignment of All-Star shortstop CJ Abrams to the minors.

This comes in the aftermath of reports that the infielder had stayed out all night at a Chicago-area casino Thursday, before a Friday afternoon game at Wrigley Field.

Without speculating how much of a pattern this was, one looks at Abrams’ production: .203 over 49 games since the midsummer classic. Was this because of his off-the field hours?

Previously, the Nats were able to get a smarter and sharper Luis Garcia Jr. this year after sending the second baseman down in 2023.

Will Abrams come back in 2025 a better or broken player?

Digesting the Division: Philadelphia (92-64) missed a chance to clinch the NL East over the weekend, losing Saturday and Sunday to the New York Mets at Citi Field. The Mets (87-69), after taking three of four from the Phillies, lead Atlanta (85-71) by two games for the final Wild Card spot, and they play each other three times this week.

Tuesday’s pitching matchup: Spencer Schwellenbach against Luis Severino. On Wednesday, Chris Sale starts against Dave Peterson, while on Thursday, Max Fried is on the mound against Sean Manaea.

Washington (69-87) needs a 3-4 finish to better 2023, while Miami (57-99) is almost assured of a 100-loss campaign one year after making the playoffs.

O’s Woes: Baltimore (86-70) might not be pressing the panic button, but the O’s know exactly where it is after losing two of three to Detroit. The Birds have dropped 11 of 16, and while they currently lead the Wild Card pack, their tragic number in the AL East is now one.

They visit the New York Yankees Tuesday through Thursday.

Diamonds Direct Diamond King: MacKenzie Gore struck out nine, while allowing one run over seven innings in Saturday’s win over the Cubs. The lefthander not only posted his tenth victory of the season, but he’s also 2-1 in September with a 1.59 ERA over four starts. One hopes his 2024 finish turns into a strong 2025 start.

Last Week’s Heroes: Trevor Williams got the loss but still allowed one run over five innings in his return to the rotation from the injured list. Jose A. Ferrer and Tanner Rainey each threw three scoreless frames over three outings. Joey Gallo homered twice while driving in six, and unlike previous weeks he had non-homer hits. Darren Baker went 5 of 9 at the plate.

Last Week’s Humbled: Dylan Crews and Jacob Young both hit .143, while Andrés Chaparro batted .118 and Keibert Ruiz went .087 at the plate. DJ Herz allowed seven runs over 3.1 innings, while Mitchell Parker surrendered five runs over 3.2 frames. Zach Brzykcy coughed up four runs over two innings.

Game to Watch: Kansas City and Philadelphia drop by the District this week, and even though the Phillies may have the division wrapped up by the time they meet Friday, those three games are the ones I want to see.

On Saturday, MacKenzie Gore pitches for the final time in 2024 while facing Zack Wheeler (16-7, 2.56 ERA). Even amid a busy college football Saturday, I’m going to watch.

Game to Miss: Which game against the Royals holds the least leverage? I’m going with Thursday afternoon’s game that has Patrick Corbin posting his final start of the season and unless something unforeseen happens the final start of his six-year tenure.

I’m willing to remember the 2019 run as opposed to the 2024 finish.

