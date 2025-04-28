Nationals bring 2-1 series advantage over Mets into game 4

New York Mets (19-9, first in the NL East) vs. Washington Nationals (13-15, third in the NL East) Washington; Monday,…

New York Mets (19-9, first in the NL East) vs. Washington Nationals (13-15, third in the NL East)

Washington; Monday, 4:05 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Mets: Griffin Alexander Canning (3-1, 3.12 ERA, 1.39 WHIP, 26 strikeouts); Nationals: Trevor Williams (1-2, 5.11 ERA, 1.58 WHIP, 21 strikeouts)

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Mets -160, Nationals +134; over/under is 9 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Washington Nationals play the New York Mets with a 2-1 series lead.

Washington has a 13-15 record overall and a 9-6 record at home. The Nationals are 10-4 in games when they record eight or more hits.

New York is 7-8 in road games and 19-9 overall. Mets pitchers have a collective 2.54 ERA, which leads the NL.

The matchup Monday is the fourth time these teams match up this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: James Wood has eight home runs, 16 walks and 19 RBI while hitting .257 for the Nationals. Dylan Crews is 14-for-38 with a double, a triple, four home runs and six RBI over the last 10 games.

Juan Soto has six doubles and three home runs for the Mets. Francisco Lindor is 18-for-42 with four home runs over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Nationals: 6-4, .254 batting average, 3.48 ERA, outscored opponents by six runs

Mets: 8-2, .267 batting average, 2.82 ERA, outscored opponents by 16 runs

INJURIES: Nationals: Paul Sterling DeJong: 10-Day IL (face), Orlando Ribalta: 15-Day IL (biceps), Mike Soroka: 15-Day IL (biceps), Derek Law: 15-Day IL (forearm), Cade Cavalli: 15-Day IL (elbow), DJ Herz: 60-Day IL (elbow), Andres Chaparro: 10-Day IL (oblique), Mason Thompson: 60-Day IL (elbow), Josiah Gray: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Mets: Alex Jordan Minter: 15-Day IL (lat), Jose Siri: 10-Day IL (shin), Paul Cady Blackburn: 15-Day IL (knee), Ronny Mauricio: 10-Day IL (knee), Sean Manaea: 15-Day IL (oblique), Frankie Montas: 15-Day IL (lat), Nick Madrigal: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Drew Smith: 60-Day IL (elbow), Christian Scott: 60-Day IL (elbow)

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.