Nationals’ DeJong to undergo surgery Monday for broken nose

WASHINGTON (AP) — Washington Nationals third baseman Paul DeJong will undergo surgery Monday on his fractured nose, manager Dave Martinez said after the team’s 8-7 victory over the New York Mets on Sunday.

DeJong was hit in the face by a pitch from Pittsburgh’s Mitch Keller on April 15 and was placed on the injured list the next day.

Martinez did not provide an exact timetable for DeJong’s return.

“Hopefully everything comes out well,” Martinez said. “After that, we’ll see what happens. We have to let everything settle in and we’ll get him back here as soon as possible.”

The 31-year-old DeJong signed a one-year, $1 million contract with Washington in February after splitting last season between the Chicago White Sox and Kansas City. He hit .204 with two RBIs in 16 games for the Nationals before the injury.

